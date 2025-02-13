How to Achieve Success in Your First Year of Business

Starting a business is never easy, and launching a mobile business comes with its own unique set of challenges. As co-owners of two GYMGUYZ personal training territories, my wife Lauren and I have learned that in the first year, success is largely about adaptability and overcoming obstacles. It’s essential to stay focused on building strong relationships with customers, being proactive in problem-solving, and maintaining flexibility as we navigate unexpected situations.

Here are some important lessons we have learned and how we’ve turned our fear into fuel to achieve success, which can hopefully help any new or aspiring entrepreneurs.

Embrace the “No”

Rejection is part of the journey; no one likes to hear it, but it’s unavoidable. For first-time franchisees, this could look like potential customers turning you down, marketing efforts that don’t gain traction, or struggles in building a strong team. You might even face roadblocks in securing funding or dealing with unexpected operational challenges.

While these moments can feel discouraging, they aren’t the end. Each “no” is a chance to learn and make adjustments, refining your strategy as you go. Rejection is a natural part of growth—embrace it, keep moving forward, and trust that every setback is a step toward future success.

Build the right team and manage time efficiently

Finding the right team and managing time effectively is essential for success. It’s not about working harder, but smarter. Take your time during the hiring process to find people who align with your business mission. Once in place, establishing a strong rhythm, such as consistent workflows and clear expectations, is key. Set specific standards, communicate frequently, and ensure your team understands the “why” behind each process. If the team isn’t engaged and showing up, the business won’t thrive. Consistency, clear communication, and accountability are crucial for long-term success.

Put people first, profits second

People always come first, whether it's your team, customers, or community. Building relationships is key but maintaining them is what makes the difference. For example, remembering customer preferences, listening to your team, or supporting local events can foster trust and loyalty. When a business invests in genuine connections, the community will naturally show up for it. Be a friend to the people who matter, and success will follow.

Be the brand

Living the brand goes beyond putting a logo on a shirt or driving a branded vehicle. It’s about representing the brand in everyday life. Whether engaging with customers, attending events, or going about daily routines, every action should reflect the values and mission of the business. Consistency and authenticity in how the brand is represented will help build trust, deepen connections, and create a presence in the community. It’s about practicing what’s preached and walking the walk.

Focus on the big picture

Understanding the “why” is crucial. Before jumping into entrepreneurship, take the time to reflect on the bigger picture, which is why the business is being built and what it aims to achieve. Trusting gut instincts is just as important as having a clear vision, as sometimes intuition will guide in ways logic cannot.

The entrepreneurial journey is full of twists and turns, and it’s different for everyone, but that’s what makes it so exciting. Of course, there will be some challenges along the way, but those who keep pushing, stay adaptable, and stay focused on the bigger picture will come out on top. With the right mindset and a little persistence, turning passion into a thriving business can happen faster than imagined.

Allen Brewington is the co-owner of GYMGUYZ in Annapolis and Columbia, Maryland.