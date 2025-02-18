How to Market an Emerging Brand to Franchisees and Customers

Marketing an emerging brand is an exhilarating challenge. The task of building brand recognition and trust among both consumers and potential franchisees can feel daunting, especially if your brand is entering an industry already populated with established industry giants.

Despite the hurdles, being an emerging franchisor offers a world of opportunity. It allows for entrepreneurial flexibility, larger territories, and better negotiation opportunities for franchisees. Emerging brands also often have products or services that are still evolving, fostering an environment for exciting and creative marketing possibilities. As CEO of Apex Leadership Company, an emerging school fundraising franchise, I have learned that with the right team, tools, and strategies, you can effectively position your brand for success in the eyes of both customers and franchisees.

Engaging communities and networks

Being an emerging brand presents the unique opportunity to lean into relationship-based marketing to increase brand recognition and franchise growth. Having strong connections with broker networks and franchise leads is particularly valuable, as these partnerships often drive early growth. By providing clear, compelling information about your brand’s value through tools like email campaigns and webinars, you can establish trust and show leads you are invested in their long-term success. Emerging brands have the unique ability to approach franchise recruitment as more than just a transaction. It presents an opportunity to build lasting partnerships with individuals who align with your vision and values.

This focus on relationships also extends to your local communities. Organic growth through word-of-mouth, whether from friends, family, or those who have experienced your brand firsthand, can amplify your reach and create genuine advocacy. Unlike large corporations, emerging brands can directly engage with their communities through hosting events, school partnerships, or simply being a visible, positive presence. These efforts build loyalty, reinforce your brand’s reputation, and set the foundation for sustainable, long-term growth.

Leveraging social media and technology

Social media platforms such as Facebook and LinkedIn are free, invaluable tools for emerging brands. Facebook is a conducive platform to create a sense of community, with features such as groups, events, and live videos to your brand profile viral, visual, and easily accessible for the local and even the outside communities. LinkedIn serves as a hub for franchise development conversations, establishing your brand as a thought leader in the space, and making meaningful connections with a tailored audience.

For emerging brands, we’ve also found that organic, educational content resonates far more than paid advertisements. Consumers often experience brands for the first time through digital channels, so it’s crucial to avoid feeling overly promotional. Instead, focus on authentic storytelling, whether it’s showcasing fundraising successes or sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of your team at work.

Embracing innovation in marketing

Perhaps the greatest advantage of being an emerging brand is the freedom to experiment. Unlike established companies that must protect a vast empire, smaller brands can embrace creative, entrepreneurial marketing with minimal risk and high potential reward.

For instance, many people don’t realize that the iconic Filet-O-Fish sandwich originated from a McDonald’s franchisee back in the brand’s early days. Now, all new items from McDonald’s are developed at the corporate level to ensure brand consistency and reputation across their tens of thousands of units. But emerging brands can still embrace franchisee-led experimentation! We experienced a similar case at Apex. Our company previously raised money for schools strictly through fun runs until a franchisee suggested swapping that event for an obstacle course. Today, obstacle courses account for more than 40 percent of our events and help schools raise more funds than ever before.

Building a distinctive and trusted emerging brand

Marketing an emerging brand isn’t about replicating the playbook of industry giants; it’s about leveraging the unique advantages that come with being new. To thrive in a competitive landscape, focus on communicating your brand’s distinct value proposition to both franchise leads and your local community. Highlight what sets your brand apart, whether it’s entrepreneurial flexibility, innovative offerings, or the personal connections you create. Share stories that showcase how your franchisees and customers have shaped your brand, making it relatable and authentic.

All in all, by fostering genuine connections, leveraging relationships, and embracing innovation, you can differentiate yourself, build trust among consumers and franchisees, and take your emerging brand to new heights.

Jamie Krasnov is the CEO of Apex Leadership Company, a school fundraising franchise.