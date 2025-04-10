Industry Insights: The Success of Unique and Lesser-Known Franchise Concepts

The general public has long associated the franchising business model with food service. Whether it be quick-service restaurants (QSR), fast-casual restaurants (FSR), or coffee shops, the franchise industry has been hindered by a lack of awareness of the various opportunities across different industries. This longstanding association with restaurants has deterred many investors from exploring franchising for decades.

Investing in a franchise or turning an existing business into one can be difficult. However, franchising offers exciting, affordable, and unique opportunities for success outside the common food service concepts that come to mind. It is worth evaluating the growth and appeal of some interesting and lesser-known franchise concepts and examining the impact of the franchise structure on the business. It becomes clear that franchising success is not limited to a handful of business ideas and that creative, niche concepts can be ideal for achieving financial success.

View of franchising from the outside

It’s not surprising that when many Americans hear the word franchise, they think of a fast-food restaurant. According to Zippia, in 2023, 37 percent of Americans ate fast food every day. However, Statista reported that only 19 percent of all franchise owners work in hospitality. In fact, more than 80 percent operate in nonfood-related businesses. Of the more than 810,000 franchise establishments in the U.S., roughly 656,100 successfully operate outside of typical food-service concepts.

According to the International Franchise Association (IFA), franchising covers hundreds of sectors. Some of the most popular concepts include home repair and remodeling, hair salons, environmental services, package shipping, and more. Furthermore, in its 2025 Economic Outlook, the IFA reported that the number of franchises is rising across the country and that the industry will outpace the U.S. economy’s growth over the next 12 months.

To prepare for success, it is critical that more Americans are aware of the variety of opportunities available through franchising and the industry's strong economic outlook in the near future.

Unique concepts finding success

FranDevCo works with a diverse group of franchise brands operating in many different industries. Franchising is no longer confined to traditional brick-and-mortar establishments serving food or retail. Many emerging concepts are finding success in service-based industries that address growing consumer trends and needs.

For example, wellness and health-related franchises have seen exponential growth, particularly in areas such as IV-based nutritional therapy, mobile fitness training, and regenerative medicine services. These businesses cater to health-conscious consumers looking for convenience and personalized care. The rise of wellness-focused concepts shows that franchising can be both innovative and profitable.

Another thriving segment is eco-friendly and sustainability-driven franchises. Offering everything from organic waste recycling services to energy-efficient home solutions, these businesses align with a growing consumer demand for environmentally responsible services.

Why these concepts work

The success of these unconventional franchise concepts is largely due to the flexibility and scalability the franchise model provides. Many of these businesses require lower initial investments, allowing entrepreneurs to enter the market with less financial risk. Emerging franchise models often incorporate mobile and home-based operations, reducing overhead costs and making them more accessible to a wider range of investors.

Unique franchise concepts can also tap into underserved markets. Unlike food service franchises, which face intense competition, these niche businesses cater to specific consumer needs that are not fully addressed by large corporations. This creates an opportunity for franchisees to build loyal customer bases and establish themselves as industry leaders.

Lesser-known franchise concepts also benefit from the growing consumer preference for specialized services. Customers are increasingly seeking personalized, high-quality experiences rather than generic, one-size-fits-all solutions. Unique franchise concepts that offer tailored services can command higher margins and foster stronger customer loyalty, further driving their success.

An opportunity for every entrepreneur

More Americans should view franchising as a diverse space for investment opportunity. While food service franchises remain a staple of the industry, the rapid expansion of unique and unconventional franchise concepts proves that success can be found in many different sectors. Entrepreneurs willing to explore lesser-known opportunities can take advantage of emerging trends, scalable business models, and underserved markets to build thriving franchise businesses.

Franchising is evolving, and those who embrace innovation and adaptability will be well-positioned to benefit from this dynamic and growing industry.

Drew Chalfant is the chief operating officer with FranDevCo.