Indy Craves Signs 15-Unit Smalls Sliders Deal

Operating group Indy Craves, led by entrepreneurs Ellen Broyles and Justin Ruetz and supported in consulting by Alex Yeater, singed a development agreement to build 15 Smalls Sliders units in Indiana. The first restaurant is expected to open in the next year.

Broyles and Ruetz each bring a diverse array of experiences and skills to the group's venture. Spanning various industries, including financial services, insurance, and the QSR space, the group is well equipped to bring the brand into the Indiana market. They plan to engage with the community by becoming active members of their local chambers of commerce and supporting local charities and organizations.

"Smalls Sliders has been taking the nation by storm, and we were immediately drawn to its unique people-driven approach," Ruetz said. "The brand's simple yet extremely effective model has proven success, and it was a no-brainer to get on board. Smalls is a movement, and we're thrilled to officially bring the unique experience to communities across Indiana."

Smalls Sliders is eyeing growth across the Midwest in 2025, and this agreement in Indiana with Indy Craves is a clear sign for expansion ahead.

"Seasoned operating groups like Indy Craves truly differentiate us from other concepts in the QSR space," said Don Crocker, chief development officer of Smalls Sliders. "This agreement is a great way to kick off 2025 and an even better milestone for the brand as we continue to push into the Midwest. Indiana is wide open for development, and we're excited to introduce our concept to guests across the state."