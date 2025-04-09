International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities for April 

Each month we bring you a roundup of international franchise news. Here’s your April look at global franchise news, deals, and opportunities.

Captain D’s First UK Location Set To Open in London This Summer

Church’s Texas Chicken and Texas Chicken Expand Global Footprint into Europe with 900 Planned Units

JINYA Ramen Bar Opens Second Calgary Location

McDonald's Opens a Global Capacity Center in India

Razzamataz Theatre Schools Expands to Ireland

School of Rock Expands International Footprint with Master Franchise Agreement in Germany

Slim Chickens Expands with Wembley Opening