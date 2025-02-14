 International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities for February 

By: Kevin Behan | 204 Reads | 1 Shares

Each month we bring you a roundup of international franchise news. Here’s your February look at global franchise news, deals, and opportunities.

Captain D’s Signs its First European Franchise Agreement

Chick-fil-A Sets its Sights on British Columbia for Expansion

Chipotle Expands its Fitness Challenge to International Markets

Club Pilates Signs Master Franchise Agreement in Belgium, Luxembourg, and Monaco

Firehouse Subs Expands into South America

Russo’s New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen Signs Multi-Unit Agreement in Mexico City

Slim Chickens Expands into the U.K. with Four Location Openings

YogaSix Expands into Asia with Inaugural Studio in Japan

Published: February 14th, 2025

