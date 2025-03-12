International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities for March
Each month we bring you a roundup of international franchise news. Here’s your March look at global franchise news, deals, and opportunities.
Body Fit Training Strengthens International Presence with First Scandinavian Opening
Crunch Fitness Announces Major Franchise Expansion into India, Marking South Asian Physical Location Debut
Doner Shack Debuts at the Qatar International Food Festival
RBI Buys Burger King China for $158 million, Seeks New Operator
Slim Chickens Broadens U.K. Operations
Stagecoach Performing Arts celebrates a year of success under Master Franchisee leadership
STRONG Pilates Unveils 50-Studio UK Expansion with English Cricket Legend Stuart Broad
Vaura Pilates’ New Master Franchisee Partnership to Lead the Way for Unparalleled Sensory Reformer Pilates Experience to Enter New Markets
Wayback Burgers Announces Opening in the Dominican Republic
