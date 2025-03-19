Krolls To Develop 50 Port of Subs Units

Seasoned franchisees Heather and Lee Kroll have secured the rights to develop 50 Port of Subs locations across Arizona.

With a deep-rooted background in franchising and business operations, the duo brings decades of experience to this venture. Heather Kroll, an experienced entrepreneur, previously managed a portfolio of Supercuts locations before expanding into restaurant ownership with several Rosati's Pizza locations. Lee Kroll has an extensive corporate career with leadership roles at JPMorgan Chase and IBM before transitioning into franchise ownership.

"Port of Subs stood out to us for our next venue for its commitment to quality and the growth potential it presented," Heather Kroll said. "Having owned and operated other franchise brands, we know firsthand how valuable it is to have a franchisor that provides guidance every step of the way, and the Port of Subs team exemplifies that. Port of Subs is a perfect fit for our next chapter in franchising, and we're looking forward to introducing more Arizona communities to this great brand."

Their development strategy targets key areas across Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria, Scottsdale, San Tan Valley, and more, adding to the brand's existing footprint of 10-plus stores already open within the state.

"Expanding our presence in Arizona with seasoned franchisees like Heather and Lee is a great reflection of the momentum fueling Port of Subs' growth," said Healey Mendicino, president of Port of Subs. "The Krolls' proven track record as multi-unit operators, paired with their commitment to community engagement, truly make them the ideal partners to lead our continued expansion in Arizona. We are excited to see their impact as they introduce Port of Subs to more customers across the state and grow our West Coast presence."

