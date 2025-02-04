 Leachmans To Bring Salata Salad Kitchen to South Carolina

Leachmans To Bring Salata Salad Kitchen to South Carolina

By: M. Scott Morris | 304 Reads | 1 Shares

Leachmans To Bring Salata Salad Kitchen to South Carolina

Brian and Keri Leachman, a husband-and-wife duo, agreed to develop three Salata Salad Kitchen restaurants across Myrtle Beach and Greenville, expanding the brand's footprint into South Carolina.

The pair are seasoned entrepreneurs with six years of franchise experience. Both have extensive backgrounds in the retail automotive industry with more than 30 years of experience, including owning their own automotive marketing company. Together, they successfully operate seven Smoothie King locations with three more in development.

"We recognized a need for healthier dining options in our community and our passion for entrepreneurship led us to Salata," the Leachmans said in a statement. "Bringing Salata to South Carolina and creating a place where our family and the community can prioritize their health while enjoying fresh, delicious meals is an important goal of ours. We believe in the brand's mission to offer nutritious options, and we're excited to bring this healthy dining experience to Myrtle Beach and Greenville in the fall of 2025."

The Leachmans are deeply connected to their community. They are members of the Myrtle Beach and Georgetown Chambers of Commerce and have sponsored local events, including partnerships with organizations like Coastal Carolina University's football team. Their commitment to fostering community connections and dedication to healthier dining options set the foundation for Salata's success in South Carolina.

"Entering the South Carolina market aligns perfectly with our goals of national expansion," said Michele Maerz, president of Salata Salad Kitchen. "The Leachmans' passion for offering nutritious options to South Carolina residents goes hand in hand with our mission to promote healthier eating nationwide. The Leachmans are compassionate, caring, and driven with a deep involvement in their community and a strong commitment to giving back. This partnership is a wonderful step forward as accomplished entrepreneurs like the Leachmans are key to our brand's growth. We're confident that these locations will help further our success at Salata."

Published: February 4th, 2025

Share this Feature

MassageLuXe
SPONSORED CONTENT
MassageLuXe
SPONSORED CONTENT
MassageLuXe
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

Subway
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

Tropical Smoothie Cafe
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Conferences
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Caesar's Forum, Las Vegas
MAR 25-28TH, 2025

Ford's Garage
Our nostalgic dining experience transports customer to a 1920's garage. Our menu drives broad guest appeal with hand-crafted America fare. Ford's...
Request Info
Learn More
The Pickle Pad
Explore your franchise opportunity with The Pickle Pad. As a Pickle Pad franchise owner, you'll build a thriving pickleball business with the...
Cash Required:
$400,000
Request Info
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters