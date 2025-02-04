Leachmans To Bring Salata Salad Kitchen to South Carolina

Brian and Keri Leachman, a husband-and-wife duo, agreed to develop three Salata Salad Kitchen restaurants across Myrtle Beach and Greenville, expanding the brand's footprint into South Carolina.

The pair are seasoned entrepreneurs with six years of franchise experience. Both have extensive backgrounds in the retail automotive industry with more than 30 years of experience, including owning their own automotive marketing company. Together, they successfully operate seven Smoothie King locations with three more in development.

"We recognized a need for healthier dining options in our community and our passion for entrepreneurship led us to Salata," the Leachmans said in a statement. "Bringing Salata to South Carolina and creating a place where our family and the community can prioritize their health while enjoying fresh, delicious meals is an important goal of ours. We believe in the brand's mission to offer nutritious options, and we're excited to bring this healthy dining experience to Myrtle Beach and Greenville in the fall of 2025."

The Leachmans are deeply connected to their community. They are members of the Myrtle Beach and Georgetown Chambers of Commerce and have sponsored local events, including partnerships with organizations like Coastal Carolina University's football team. Their commitment to fostering community connections and dedication to healthier dining options set the foundation for Salata's success in South Carolina.

"Entering the South Carolina market aligns perfectly with our goals of national expansion," said Michele Maerz, president of Salata Salad Kitchen. "The Leachmans' passion for offering nutritious options to South Carolina residents goes hand in hand with our mission to promote healthier eating nationwide. The Leachmans are compassionate, caring, and driven with a deep involvement in their community and a strong commitment to giving back. This partnership is a wonderful step forward as accomplished entrepreneurs like the Leachmans are key to our brand's growth. We're confident that these locations will help further our success at Salata."