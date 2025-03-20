Lighting the Way: Advice for Female Entrepreneurs in Franchising

Franchising offers a unique opportunity for women to create successful businesses within proven systems. As a woman in the franchising space, I’ve experienced firsthand both the opportunities and challenges that come with owning a business. My journey with Wonderly Lights has been rewarding, and as a multi-unit franchisee in Little Rock and Northwest Arkansas, I’ve seen how the franchise model empowers women to not only own businesses but thrive in them.

The past few years have seen significant growth for female franchise owners. The 2024 Wells Fargo Impact of Women-Owned Business Report shows that from 2019 to 2023, the number of women-owned businesses increased nearly twice as fast as those owned by men. Franchising presents an attractive option for women looking to own businesses with the support of a proven system, brand recognition, and flexibility to balance work and personal life.

Why franchising is ideal for women entrepreneurs

Franchising offers a strong foundation for women entrepreneurs. With an established business model, training, and support, it’s easier to build profitable operations. As someone who owns two franchise locations, I can attest to the value of entering a franchise with operational structure and ongoing support.

Franchising also offers flexibility. Whether you're looking for a part-time business or a multi-unit operation, the model allows you to scale at your own pace while balancing family and personal life. Women in franchising often benefit from a supportive network of fellow franchisees who share insights, encouragement, and best practices. Additionally, like myself 33 percent of female franchisees are multi-unit owners, highlighting the potential for expansion.

Unique challenges and how to overcome them

While franchising offers many advantages, there are challenges. For women, one of the key challenges is being taken seriously in an industry traditionally dominated by men. As a female business owner, I’ve had to prove myself, but focusing on the success of my franchises and customers has allowed me to overcome these challenges. Confidence and resilience are crucial for women in franchising.

Another challenge is balancing business and personal life. The demands of a franchisee, especially in the early stages, can be overwhelming. However, franchising allows you to build your business over time with the support of a corporate structure, providing the flexibility to be present for your family, which has been invaluable to me.

Despite these challenges, women-owned businesses continued to thrive even during difficult times. During the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, women launched more businesses than they closed, with women-owned businesses adding 1.4 million jobs and $579.6 billion in revenue to the economy.

Key steps to achieving success as a female franchisee

Embrace technology: In today’s digital world, technology is essential. We utilize digital marketing, app-based tools, and Bluetooth-controlled lighting to enhance operations and offer year-round services. Women who embrace technology can increase revenue and streamline their business. Network with other franchisees: Franchising offers a strong community. Women should leverage opportunities to connect with other business owners for mentorship and guidance. Invest in training: Franchisors provide extensive training programs that equip owners with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed. Taking full advantage of these resources is key to business growth. Leverage your strengths: Women often excel at managing multiple tasks, building relationships, and creating positive environments. These qualities directly translate into business success, so embracing your leadership style is key to thriving. Franchising as a path to long-term growth: The opportunity for women in franchising is growing. In 2024, the company saw an increase in total installations and a rise in revenue. As our brand grows, Wonderly Lights continues to equip its franchisees with the tools, technology, and support needed to succeed.

The future of franchising, particularly in service industries, looks promising. For women interested in entrepreneurship, franchising offers a flexible, supportive platform to own and operate successful businesses.

Franchising is an incredible opportunity for women to break barriers, build businesses, and create lasting legacies. I have been fortunate to be a part of a brand that supports franchisees with technology, marketing tools, and comprehensive systems. I encourage women with an entrepreneurial spirit to explore franchising and take the leap toward business ownership.

My advice to any woman considering franchising is simple—go for it. With determination, strategy, and a commitment to growth, there’s no limit to what you can achieve.

Stephanie Simon is a multi-unit franchisee with Wonderly Lights of Little Rock and Northwest Arkansas.