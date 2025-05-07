Maintaining the Franchise Voice: New leadership in Washington, D.C., doesn't change goals

The turning of the calendar ushered in not only a new presidential administration and Congress, but also fresh opportunities for the franchise sector to grow, thrive, and create opportunity for all. IFA has been laser focused on our forward-leaning plans to go on offense to advance policies that will supercharge America's 830,000 local franchises and the more than 9 million workers they support.

Even casual observers of last year's presidential contest no doubt remember the starring role franchising played on the trail, especially Vice President Harris' proud history of working in a franchise and President Trump's turn behind the fryer in Pennsylvania. Now, it's time to funnel that campaign energy into enacting commonsense policies, advocating for long-term certainty for small businesses while keeping a watchful eye on the potential of destructive policies, especially at the state and local levels.

From making the 2020 joint-employer standard law to extending the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to righting the ship with new leadership at the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), IFA has put forward a road map of concrete policy priorities to protect, enhance, and promote the model.

As part of IFA's efforts to ensure franchising is part of the conversation in Washington, D.C., in the lead-up to the presidential inauguration, IFA hosted a D.C. media event with Semafor, bringing together top lawmakers, journalists, and policy influencers for a conversation on our policy road map as well as the pressing issues of the day and the important role that franchising plays.

Our team has been working with the new administration and Congress on the appointment and confirmation process of nominees who are important to franchising. In January, IFA members and the senior leadership team met with former Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore., in Washington, D.C., ahead of her confirmation hearing to be the next U.S. Secretary of Labor.

Following a wide-ranging discussion about the priorities and goals of franchisors and franchisees in the year ahead, especially certainty surrounding the joint-employer standard, IFA publicly supported Chavez-DeRemer's nomination. We were one of the first major business organizations to do so.

We've also been engaged in debates over agency heads at the FTC, Department of Veterans Affairs, and the Small Business Administration, to name a few. They are key allies in helping us achieve the policy goals for our members.

We urge you to get involved with the process: Invite your representatives to your business, set up a meeting in Washington, attend IFA events, including the IFA Legal Symposium in May or the Advocacy Summit in the fall, or participate in an Open for Opportunity Roadshow stop. There is no shortage of ways to ensure that your priorities and concerns are front and center for those responsible for passing laws. Your voice and your story, and the stories of those you serve, are the most impactful ways to communicate with those who pass laws that affect your day-to-day business.

We look forward to working alongside you toward the advancement of a legislative agenda that lifts people up and provides economic opportunity--bipartisan principles everyone can get behind.

Matt Haller is president and CEO of the International Franchise Association.