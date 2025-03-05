 McConaghy To Serve 6 Alsies Territories

By: M. Scott Morris | 205 Reads | 1 Shares

Lauren McConaghy signed a multi-unit franchise development agreement with Alsies, an ice cream truck brand, to serve six new territories in the Greater Dallas-Fort Worth area.

This marks Alsies' first venture in Texas with the first trucks expected to hit the streets of Dallas this month. Dallas-Fort Worth residents will soon have access to Alsies' curated menu of gourmet ice cream sandwiches, locally crafted favorites, and beloved classics.

"Alsies' vision and unique approach immediately resonated with me. I'm excited to bring this exceptional experience to Dallas and to reimagine the traditional ice cream truck experience through Alsies' innovative tech platform while prioritizing quality, customer experience, and community connection," McConaghy said.

McConaghy said she shares Alsies' commitment to making a positive impact on the community and spreading happiness.

"We couldn't be more excited about partnering with Lauren and her family to bring Alsies to Dallas-Fort Worth," said Travis Kososki, founder and CEO of Alsies. "Lauren's experience and community focus make her the perfect partner to introduce our reimagined, technology-enabled ice cream truck experience to the Greater Dallas-Fort Worth area."

The Alsies mobile app includes real-time tracking and live route information, notifications when the Alsies truck is nearby, and the option for customers to call the truck directly to their location. Additionally, Alsies sends text alerts to notify communities when a route will be running in their neighborhood, ensuring customers never miss the ice cream truck.

Published: March 5th, 2025

