Multi-Unit Franchising Conference (MUFC) Returns to Las Vegas in Two Weeks

Franchise Update Media’s Multi-Unit Franchising Conference (MUFC) will take place March 25-28 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, bringing together top franchise professionals, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders. This premier event promises an enhanced experience focused on networking, learning, and expansion opportunities for multi-unit and multi-brand franchisees.

Building on the success of previous years, MUFC anticipates another record-breaking attendance, exceeding last year’s 2,000 participants. This year’s conference boasts an impressive lineup of keynote speakers, including Daymond John, CEO and Founder of FUBU, and Mike Walsh, CEO of Tomorrow, a leading authority on disruptive innovation and digital transformation.

This year’s MUFC has been reimagined to deliver unparalleled value to attendees. The conference offers:

Extraordinary access: New for 2025, a dedicated Franchisee Only Meeting Space will allow multi-unit franchisees to connect with peers, advisory board members, and speakers. This, combined with franchisee-only events and the MUFC Mobile App, fosters powerful networking opportunities.

Superior expansion solutions: The curated Exhibit Hall will showcase top franchise brands seeking multi-unit operators, as well as experienced suppliers offering revenue and profitability solutions. MUFC is the only event where attendees can find new brands, secure financing, and explore real estate options all under one roof.

With presentations, leadership tracks, and specialty workshops designed for the most successful multi-unit, multi-brand franchisees, the MUFC is an essential event for those looking to grow their businesses.

For more information and to register, please visit https://www.multiunitfranchisingconference.com

Scam alert: Fake conference attendee lists and hotel reservations

Franchise Update Media is proud to serve the franchising community by providing exceptional content and quality events and conferences at facilities around the country. Franchise Update Media handles every detail of these events in-house and provides customers directly with all the information they need to register and attend these events.

It has come to our attention that third-party companies have contacted some of our customers and conference attendees, offering access to conference attendee lists. Franchise Update Media does not share or sell any of its conference attendee lists.

Some of these third-party companies have also offered hotel room booking services. Please know that any activity by any third-party company offering these services is not authorized, sanctioned, or approved by Franchise Update Media.

We encourage all our customers and attendees to visit our website, franchising.com, to access all the information needed to register and attend our conferences. From here you can access each of the company's conferences individually and find all the details you need to know about registering and making hotel reservations. If any questions remain, call the company directly at (800) 289-4232 ext. 202.

Franchise Update Media values its customers and works hard to stage the highest-quality, most informative events in franchising. Always deal directly with Franchise Update Media representatives.