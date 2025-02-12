 Patel Signs Angry Chickz Area Development Deal

Anand Patel signed a new area development agreement to expand Angry Chicks, a rapidly growing Nashville-style hot chicken brand, in Illinois.

With more than a decade of experience in his family's Dunkin' operations, Patel has been immersed in the world of hospitality and franchise excellence from the start. The owner of 14 Dunkin' locations, he brings the expertise and a proven track record of scaling franchise operations across multiple markets.

"Angry Chickz isn't just about incredible food—it's a movement," Patel said. "From the moment I met the Angry Chickz team, I felt like I was becoming part of a family more than entering into a franchisor-franchisee relationship. I can't wait to make a huge impact in my community!"

The multi-unit development in Illinois will serve as a launchpad for Angry Chickz's Midwest expansion. The brand's roots are in California, and it has stores in Nevada and Arizona.

 "Anand has accomplished so much in his career and has an incredible knack for understanding what truly matters—delivering an exceptional experience for both employees and guests. It's amazing how he just gets it," said Mike LaRue, vice president of franchise development at Angry Chickz. "This agreement reflects our ongoing commitment to expanding into new markets and building strong relationships with top-tier franchise partners who see culture as a major driver in their success."

Published: February 12th, 2025

