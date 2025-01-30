Q&A with Blue Moon Estate Sales Franchisee Tiffiny Henn

Name: Tiffiny Henn

Title: Owner

Brands: Blue Moon Estate Sales

Units: 3

Years in franchising: 2

Why did you choose to franchise with a service brand?

Providing a service to the public is something very familiar to me. In fact, it is all I have ever known. Strategizing solutions to solve others needs comes second nature to me at this point in my life and I wanted to capitalize on that.

How did you choose the sector and brand you did?

After some soul searching and a lot of research, I stumbled upon Blue Moon Estate Sales and it seemed like a perfect fit for me. I spent the previous 17 years before buying into Blue Moon Estate Sales helping others into new homes in the new home construction industry, so transitioning to helping families move out of homes seemed like a transition that felt natural to me.

What different skill sets are required for service brand franchising?

Being able to build relationships is #1. Obtaining and maintaining relationships with clients, customers, employees, networking groups, marketers, others in the industry, etc. is something that is very important to grow your service business. Getting to know the needs and desires of others takes dedication and work, and you must be willing to put in the time and effort that this type of relationship-building takes.

What are the advantages of choosing a service brand?

Getting to interact directly with others is my favorite part. Although it is not always easy, in fact it is usually not easy at all, being able to see the difference that we make in an individual or family's life firsthand is very rewarding.

What are some of the top ways in which you have been able to market and promote your business?

We do quite a bit of online advertising through various websites and social media. We also network with other businesses. But, by far the best marketing is actually holding our estate sales. When customers come to our sales, they fall in love with the experience and word of mouth, which is the best type of marketing for obtaining clients and customers.

What would you recommend to anyone considering a service brand?

Be ready to invest not only your money, time, and energy, but also your heart. If your heart is not in it, then it will be extremely difficult to succeed. You must truly care about what you are doing. The cool part is that when you do, you will make a heck of a difference in the lives of so many people that need you. It will be a very fulfilling and rewarding journey.