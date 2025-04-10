Q&A with Jorge and Rey Martinez of Estrella Insurance

Name: Jorge and Rey Martinez

Title: Co-owners

Brands: Estrella Insurance

Units: 20

Years in franchising: 10

Why did you choose to franchise with a service brand?

We chose Estrella Insurance because of the local community brand equity and our familiarity with the brand. Estrella is recognized as the premier insurance brand in our area. We loved the model and support they provide, so it made perfect sense for us.

How did you choose the sector and brand you did?

We got involved in the insurance industry because it is compulsory while providing a much-needed service to the local community. It’s a win-win for everyone. We specifically selected a high-demand space to capture the most market share possible and help the most people possible.

What different skill sets are required for franchising with a service brand?

The key skills for franchising with a service brand are strong people skills, being personable, and understanding clients’ needs. Excellent customer service is essential, especially since clients often come to us in stressful situations, like a suspended driver’s license or a major insurance rate hike. Our role is to acknowledge their challenges and provide solutions that ease their stress.

What are the advantages of choosing a service brand?

The advantage is the arm’s length touch with the customer. Having the opportunity to be close to the consumer creates trust and a bond. It increases the chances of earning their business.

What are some keys to being able to operate multiple franchises at the same time?

The most important element is to have the big-picture vision to scale as quickly as possible. It really is a mindset approach. If you believe in yourself and follow the process, everything falls into place.

What are some of the top ways in which you have been able to market and promote your business?

The best marketing is good customer service. We love referrals, so we ask for them after every sale. The majority of our customers are happy to send their friends and family to us. Word-of-mouth endorsements are everything.

What would you recommend to anyone considering a service brand?

I recommend choosing a volume-based service brand to maximize client interactions and business opportunities. While niche and boutique brands have their advantages, they can be too narrow in scope, limiting growth potential.