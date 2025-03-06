Q&A with Woodhouse Spa Franchisee Kim Powell

Name: Kim Powell

Title: Multi-Unit Franchisee

Brands: Woodhouse Spa

Units: Four - locations in Franklin, NC, Savannah, GA, Charleston, SC, and Mt. Pleasant, SC

Years in franchising: 10

Why did you choose to franchise with a service brand?

I chose to franchise with a service brand because I wanted to be part of a business that creates meaningful, personal experiences rather than just selling a product. With a service-based brand like Woodhouse Spa, success is built on guest satisfaction, exceptional hospitality, and a strong team of professionals who bring the brand to life every day. I was drawn to the idea of providing a place where people can truly relax and prioritize their well-being. Additionally, franchising with an established service brand gave me the advantage of a proven business model, operational support, and a trusted reputation, allowing me to focus on delivering an unparalleled spa experience to my community.

How did you choose the wellness sector and Woodhouse Spa?

I first experienced Woodhouse Spa as a guest at the Dayton, Ohio location, where I grew up. Having visited many luxury spas, I immediately recognized the exceptional quality and value Woodhouse offered, especially in a smaller suburban setting. When I moved to Charleston, SC, in 2014, I was eager to find a Woodhouse Spa in my new city. After realizing there wasn’t one, not just in Charleston but anywhere in South Carolina, I saw an exciting opportunity to bring the brand to the area and decided to open one myself.

What different skill sets are required for franchising with a service brand?

Franchising with a service brand like Woodhouse Spa requires a unique mix of operational expertise, leadership, and customer-focused hospitality. Unlike product-based franchises, success lies in delivering exceptional guest experiences, managing a skilled team of service providers, and maintaining high standards of care.

Strong business acumen is also essential for overseeing daily operations, optimizing scheduling, and ensuring profitability, while effective marketing and community engagement help build brand awareness and guest loyalty. Additionally, creating a positive workplace culture is crucial for retaining top talent, as the quality of service directly impacts guest satisfaction and long-term success.

How has Woodhouse Spa given you and other women in the system an opportunity to thrive as business owners?

Woodhouse Spa has provided me and other women in the franchise system with the tools, guidance, and support needed to succeed as business owners. The corporate team serves as a true partner, walking us through every step of building and operating a spa, from financial planning to daily operations. Their structured approach ensures that franchisees have a clear roadmap, covering everything from budgeting to best practices.

Beyond the initial setup, Woodhouse continues to invest in its owners by offering mentorship, exclusive educational programs, and networking opportunities. One of the most valuable experiences is the annual reunion, where franchisees and corporate leaders come together to collaborate. These gatherings allow us to connect with peers, participate in breakout sessions, share industry insights, and refine our strategies for recruiting, retention, and business growth. The ongoing support and community within Woodhouse Spa empower women to thrive as entrepreneurs.

What is the process like to start a franchise business?

In the early stages, owning a franchise can be just as demanding as pregnancy and caring for a newborn. It requires long hours, late nights, and a great deal of dedication and energy leading up to opening day. However, once the business is up and running with a strong team in place, the dynamic shifts. Having the right people allows for more flexibility, creating opportunities for a better work-life balance while still generating income. Additionally, being part of a franchise system introduces you to a network of like-minded business owners, providing a supportive community to learn from and grow along the way.

What are some of the top ways in which you have been able to market and promote your business?

We rely on a few key components for marketing our spas in the communities we serve, such as supporting other local businesses, charitable contributions by way of our “Community Cards,” and working with local influencers and traditional outreach such as email, text, and sponsored ads. Although, the most important method of promotion is to treat our guests with the utmost respect and gratitude and ensure they have the type of experience worthy of telling others.

What are some keys to being able to operate Woodhouse Spa franchises throughout several different states?

We try to focus on building a strong, competent, and professional management team and allow them to do the same with the teams they build in each location. It’s a top-down approach that focuses on a bottom-up support structure. We are a family and look after one another to ensure that the guest experience is supported by all team members. We have two general managers who work relentlessly to keep the meter running at all four locations.

What would you recommend to any woman who is considering franchise ownership?

I would encourage any woman considering franchise ownership to ensure it aligns with her passion and long-term goals and to thoroughly research the opportunity. I would also tell them to take the leap! There will never be a “perfect” time to start something new, but stepping outside your comfort zone is the only way to grow and embark on an exciting new journey.