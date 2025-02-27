 Service Brand Deals Added Through late February

By: Kevin Behan

Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points can include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.

A Place at Home Opens First Maryland Location

AtWork To Open Two New Locations in South Carolina

Blue Kangaroo Packoutz Opens New Franchise Location in Minnesota

Floor Coverings International’s Toby and Amy Tabor Named 2024 Franchisees of the Year by the IFA

Hounds Town USA Opens in Freehold, New Jersey

MassageLuXe Names Trista Rutchy as Franchise Development Manager

Payroll Vault Expands in the Phoenix Suburb

Pvolve Announces New Agreements in Four Markets

Seniors Helping Seniors In-Home Care Services Expands in Orange, California

StretchLab Becomes Official Stretching Partner of Major League Pickleball

TruBlue Home Service Ally Opens its 100th Franchise Location

Unleashed Brands Announces Pat O’Toole as Chief Marketing Officer

Velox Valuations Announces New Franchise Serving Greater San Diego

Zips Cleaners Signs Deal to Expand into Houston

Published: February 27th, 2025

