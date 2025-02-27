Service Brand Deals Added Through late February
Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points can include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.
A Place at Home Opens First Maryland Location
AtWork To Open Two New Locations in South Carolina
Blue Kangaroo Packoutz Opens New Franchise Location in Minnesota
Floor Coverings International’s Toby and Amy Tabor Named 2024 Franchisees of the Year by the IFA
Hounds Town USA Opens in Freehold, New Jersey
MassageLuXe Names Trista Rutchy as Franchise Development Manager
Payroll Vault Expands in the Phoenix Suburb
Pvolve Announces New Agreements in Four Markets
Seniors Helping Seniors In-Home Care Services Expands in Orange, California
StretchLab Becomes Official Stretching Partner of Major League Pickleball
TruBlue Home Service Ally Opens its 100th Franchise Location
Unleashed Brands Announces Pat O’Toole as Chief Marketing Officer
Velox Valuations Announces New Franchise Serving Greater San Diego
Zips Cleaners Signs Deal to Expand into Houston
