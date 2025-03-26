Shahul Brothers Add 23rd Cousins Maine Lobster Truck

Seasoned franchisees and brothers Yunus and Thameem Shahul recently launched their 23rd Cousins Maine Lobster (CML) food truck. The new territory will cover Albany, New York.

Since starting operations in Manhattan in August 2018, the Shahul brothers have expanded CML's reach across New York City, Long Island, and Western and Central Connecticut. They've also spearheaded the brand's expansion in other major markets, including Washington D.C., Maryland, Virginia, Chicago, Miami, Tampa, and Fort Lauderdale. As the brothers continue their growth in New York, the new truck in Albany will serve as an adjacent territory to their existing operations, further building brand recognition and expanding into new communities with the support of a local team.

"We're excited to announce that Cousins Maine Lobster will now serve the Albany community of lobster lovers," Yunus Shahul said. "The passion that we have for this brand is shared by our customers, and as we continue to grow with Cousins Maine Lobster, this expansion is a natural next step in the region. We can't wait to serve our signature Maine lobster to our new neighbors, provide new job opportunities, and build lasting connections in this vibrant community."

The Albany truck offers fan-favorite Maine lobster rolls, lobster tacos, lobster quesadillas, and more.

"Yunus and Thameem are exemplary operators who have demonstrated incredible leadership and dedication to growing the Cousins Maine Lobster brand," said Angela Coppler, head of development at Cousins Maine Lobster. "Their passion for delivering an authentic Maine lobster experience has allowed them to expand across multiple regions, and we have no doubt their newest truck in Albany will have the same energy and commitment. We're proud to support their continued growth and introduce our brand to even more communities."