Small Business Owners Express Tariff Concerns

Alignable's March Tariff Report reveals that 41% of small business owners expect revenue losses—an 11-point jump from 30% last month. Of those, 18% anticipate significant declines due to tariffs

These findings are based on 5,288 responses from randomly selected small business owners polled between Feb. 7–28 by Alignable, the largest online networking platform for small businesses.

Why this matters: Small businesses drive 44% of U.S. GDP, but instead of planning for growth in 2025, many are now focused on simply staying afloat.

More key findings include: