Survey: U.S. Shoppers Aware of Tariff Issue
According to Numerator's latest survey, 83% of U.S. shoppers say they're aware of new or proposed tariffs, up significantly from 53% in December 2024. Full survey results are available in Numerator's article, Tricks of the Trade: Consumers React to U.S. Tariffs, which references a Feb. 11 survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers to shed light on how tariffs are shaping sentiment and shopping habits. Here are the highlights:
- While awareness is high, understanding remains mixed. Only a third (34%) of shoppers say they fully grasp how tariffs affect prices while nearly half (48%) have a general idea but lack details, and 17% admit to having little to no understanding of the issue.
- 80% are concerned about the impact of tariffs on their finances or shopping.
- 64% are worried about tariffs raising the price of everyday goods, 44% are worried about limited availability of certain products, and 25% are worried about a potential slowdown in economic growth.
- Shoppers worry most about tariff-related price increases in essential categories, like groceries (55%), gasoline (41%), household goods (34%), and medical supplies (29%).
- 76% anticipate making changes to their shopping habits in response to tariffs, such as looking for sales or coupons to offset tariff price increases (23%), stocking up ahead of price increases (23%), or delaying purchase until prices stabilize (22%).
- 13% of consumers expressed concern that tariffs may impact their job or industry.
- 46% think tariffs in general have pros and cons depending on how they're implemented while 21% think they're harmful, and 16% think they're helpful. Many Americans (53%) also believe opinions on tariffs are largely shaped by political affiliation.
- When it comes to the latest waves of tariffs, shoppers are understandably split: 35% support the tariffs, 23% feel neutral or have no opinion, and 38% oppose. Opinions are stronger on the negative side with those who "strongly oppose" outnumbering those who "strongly support" two to one (28% vs. 14%).
Published: February 24th, 2025
Share this Feature
Recommended Reading:
FRANCHISE TOPICS
- Multi-Unit Franchising
- Get Started in Franchising
- Franchise Growth
- Franchise Operations
- Open New Units
- Franchise Leadership
- Franchise Marketing
- Technology
- Franchise Law
- Franchise Awards
- Franchise Rankings
- Franchise Trends
- Franchise Development
- Featured Franchise Stories
As the personal care movement continues to develop and more people recognize the benefits of a regular self-care routine, the demand for Waxing the...
Cash Required:
$150,000
$150,000
Request Info
Added
If you share our love for authentic, delicious bagels and crave the chance to be part of a dynamic, rapidly expanding concept, Jeff’s Bagel Run...
Cash Required:
$500,000
$500,000