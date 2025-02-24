 Survey: U.S. Shoppers Aware of Tariff Issue

Survey: U.S. Shoppers Aware of Tariff Issue

By: M. Scott Morris | 185 Reads | 1 Shares

According to Numerator's latest survey, 83% of U.S. shoppers say they're aware of new or proposed tariffs, up significantly from 53% in December 2024. Full survey results are available in Numerator's article, Tricks of the Trade: Consumers React to U.S. Tariffs, which references a Feb. 11 survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers to shed light on how tariffs are shaping sentiment and shopping habits. Here are the highlights:

  • While awareness is high, understanding remains mixed. Only a third (34%) of shoppers say they fully grasp how tariffs affect prices while nearly half (48%) have a general idea but lack details, and 17% admit to having little to no understanding of the issue.
  • 80% are concerned about the impact of tariffs on their finances or shopping.
  • 64% are worried about tariffs raising the price of everyday goods, 44% are worried about limited availability of certain products, and 25% are worried about a potential slowdown in economic growth.
  • Shoppers worry most about tariff-related price increases in essential categories, like groceries (55%), gasoline (41%), household goods (34%), and medical supplies (29%).
  • 76% anticipate making changes to their shopping habits in response to tariffs, such as looking for sales or coupons to offset tariff price increases (23%), stocking up ahead of price increases (23%), or delaying purchase until prices stabilize (22%).
  • 13% of consumers expressed concern that tariffs may impact their job or industry.
  • 46% think tariffs in general have pros and cons depending on how they're implemented while 21% think they're harmful, and 16% think they're helpful. Many Americans (53%) also believe opinions on tariffs are largely shaped by political affiliation.
  • When it comes to the latest waves of tariffs, shoppers are understandably split: 35% support the tariffs, 23% feel neutral or have no opinion, and 38% oppose. Opinions are stronger on the negative side with those who "strongly oppose" outnumbering those who "strongly support" two to one (28% vs. 14%).
Published: February 24th, 2025

