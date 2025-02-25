Tastes Like Whoa: Making a Big Impression During the Big Game

For the past three years, Little Caesars has been the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL. The Detroit-based pizza chain decided this year would be the perfect time to debut its newest commercial during Super Bowl LIX.

The new ad promoted Crazy Puffs, which are cups of pizza dough filled with pepperoni or cheese, along with sauce, and topped with garlic butter. The 30-second commercial initially ran in the first quarter of the Super Bowl and featured popular actor Eugene Levy. In it, Levy’s famously thick eyebrows jumped off his head after trying the Crazy Puffs and fluttered around before landing on unsuspecting people nearby, including his daughter, actress Sarah Levy.

Little Caesars VP Global Creative and Brand Engagement Jaime Pescia discusses what went into producing the commercial, their anticipated return on investment, and the decision to advertise on the biggest stage of the year.

Why did you decide now was the time to run Little Caesars’ second Super Bowl commercial and first since 2020?

Our first Super Bowl commercial back in 2020 brought us a lot of new attention. Having a Super Bowl commercial enables us to connect with audiences in a way that extends beyond our typical reach. We’ve used the Super Bowl strategically, like in 2020 when we announced delivery, and now when we want to put more attention on our incredible product, Crazy Puffs. The product has been a viral sensation, and the Super Bowl was the perfect way for us to continue building our Crazy Puffs dynasty and tease a new line extension of the Bacon & Cheese Crazy Puffs.

What went into the process of developing the commercial and how long did it take?

There’s a lot more than meets the eye during the development of any commercial, let alone a Super Bowl spot, and we had our fair share of twists and turns along the way. We started over the summer with the briefing process, reviewed over 30 creative concepts, and took a handful into concept testing. The spot was shot in early January and delivered just in time for the game.

Why did you select popular actor Eugene Levy to star in the commercial and feel he was the perfect fit for the Little Caesars brand?

When we were coming up with concepts together with our agency, McKinney, we noted that when you take a bite of Crazy Puffs, your face lights up, your eyebrows raise, and you might even say “Whoa, these are delicious!” So, the creative was built around that consumer truth of the product. We wanted to capitalize on that experiential moment, and what better way to do that than with the best eyebrows in the biz, Eugene Levy. His iconic eyebrows, style of humor, and personality are a great match for Little Caesars.

Given the high costs of purchasing a spot during the Super Bowl and producing the commercial, why did you believe the return on your investment would be worth it?

Running a Super Bowl spot is a big investment in the brand, which is why we are very strategic about when and if we decide to do it. We did it with purpose, to reveal something new and generate sustained buzz around that new thing – this year, the new Bacon & Cheese Crazy Puffs. But the goal wasn’t just creating a spot, the campaign was built to create conversations with our fans, and hopefully gain new ones, in all the digital places they are. As a result, Crazy Puffs weren’t just being talked about during the 30 seconds it aired, but for weeks before and weeks after game day.

What are some of the goals you hoped to accomplish by airing this commercial?

Our aim this year was to generate buzz for the brand, gain additional awareness of Crazy Puffs, announce the new Bacon & Cheese ones, and make people laugh…or at least smile.

As the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL, what has that partnership been like and how has it benefited Little Caesars?

For a lot of our customers, pizza and football go hand in hand. Football viewing is a prime pizza occasion, and it’s a natural time to gather in groups where delicious, hand-held food is essential. It fits neatly into our strategy of providing both digital and IRL experiences because game viewing lends itself to online ordering and delivery, but we can also activate on the ground like at stadiums, the NFL Draft experience, etc.

Our team also really enjoys working with a roster of talented NFL athletes throughout the year, many of which can be seen on our social channels and commercials. It’s a great way to mix our style of crazy fun into their lives and their fans get a kick out of it.

Our partnership also allows us to give back even more, which makes this partnership so meaningful to our corporate colleagues, franchisees, and crew members. We’re able to reach many communities struggling with hunger through the Little Caesars Love Kitchen, and partnering with the NFL brings more joy to those experiences.

In partnership with the NFL, the Love Kitchen visits and serves communities at many NFL tentpole events throughout the year, providing community support during both the regular season and the off-season. The Love Kitchen has served nearly 4 million people to date, and we continue to expand the program.