Tenacity Restaurant Group To Open Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café Unit

In the fall, Tenacity Restaurant Group, led by CEO Dustin Wetzel, CFO Pete Thelen, and Dan Vansteenburg, plans to open a new Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café location at the Galleria in Edina, Minnesota.

Tenacity Restaurant Group brings more than two decades of restaurant experience. In a four-unit signed agreement with Sweet Paris, the team has already brought two locations to the state: Sweet Paris in Woodbury and Sweet Paris in Mall of America.

"Bringing Sweet Paris to the Galleria allows us to reach more members of the Twin Cities community and allow everyone to experience this unique dining concept," said Dustin Wetzel, co-owner of Tenacity Restaurant Group. "We've developed a strong relationship with the Sweet Paris team as we've established our footprint in the Twin Cities area, and we are eager to continue to develop our partnership through this next café opening. The Galleria is the perfect place for our new location, in the heart of Edina, just outside of Minneapolis and Saint Paul."

Tenacity Restaurant Group, which has developed restaurants across the Twin Cities since the early 2000s, is the first strategic partner to bring the concept to the Midwest.

"Expanding our Minnesota presence is an exciting element of our overall growth strategy, and we are confident in our continued partnership with Tenacity Restaurant Group," said Allison Chavez, co-founder of Sweet Paris. "As we continue to grow our national footprint, we are eager to bring the taste of Paris to more communities across the country. Sweet Paris offers an upscale yet affordable dining experience, and opening our doors at the Galleria is the perfect next step for our brand's presence in the Twin Cities market."