The Social Order Opens 10th Fuzzy's Taco Shop

The Social Order recently opened a Fuzzy's Taco Shop on South May Avenue in the Oklahoma City metro area. The operator owns nine other Fuzzy's Taco Shop locations across Oklahoma, including sites in Norman, Stillwater, Bricktown, Chisholm Creek, Moore, Midwest City, Yukon, and Oklahoma City.

"We're excited to expand Fuzzy's Taco Shop in Oklahoma City and bring our fresh tacos, laid-back atmosphere, and legendary margaritas to this vibrant and growing community," said Brian Bogert, CEO of The Social Order. "This location allows us to build on the success of our Moore restaurant while reaching even more taco lovers in the area."

The new 4,400-square-foot restaurant will feature Fuzzy's updated design, including a walk-up window and a covered patio for outdoor dining.

"We've said it before, and we'll say it again—Oklahoma loves tacos, and we love Oklahoma right back," said Patrick Kirk, president of Fuzzy's Taco Shop. "The Social Order has been spreading the Fuzzy's Taco Shop love across the state for years, and we can't wait to add another spot where locals can get their taco and margarita fix. More tacos, more good vibes, and more legendary margaritas—what's not to love?"