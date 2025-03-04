Warminghams To Open 5 Drybar Units

Experienced franchisees Jenny and Pete Warmingham are bringing the first Drybar shop to Alabama, and the pair have plans to open a total of five locations. The first will be at Clift Farm in Madison and is expected to open in the summer.

As seasoned franchisees and owners of multiple Scooter's Coffee locations, the couple has a proven track record of operating successful franchise businesses.

"Bringing Drybar shops to Northern Alabama, specifically to the Clift Farm community, is an exciting milestone for the brand and local residents," said Jenny Warmingham. "Madison is a vibrant and dynamic city, and we look forward to offering its residents an indulgent, fun experience that leaves them feeling confident and fabulous every day. Clift Farm's exceptional development aligns perfectly with our brand and vision, and we can't wait to share a Drybar shop with this wonderful area."

The brand was founded in 2010 and focuses on professional blowouts—no cuts or color involved. The Drybar at Clift Farm marks the latest in a series of strategic expansions as the brand continues to grow and introduce its signature blowouts to new communities. Situated within the rapidly developing Clift Farm, this new development combines shopping, dining, and entertainment, making it a central hub for both locals and visitors alike.

"Officially entering Alabama is an exciting milestone in Drybar's continued growth journey," said Amanda Clark, CEO of WellBiz Brands. "Working with experienced multi-brand operators who understand the value of personalized guest experience is vital to our expansion. Their expertise and commitment ensure that we deliver the exceptional quality and service Drybar is known for in every new market."