What specific challenges arose when transitioning from having a single unit to being a multi-unit franchisee, and how did you overcome them?

Last month Franchise Update asked several multi-unit restaurant franchisees about their journey from owning their first franchise to operating multiple units. This week we are asking franchisees about the challenges they faced when transitioning to owning several restaurants and how they adjusted.

With most major changes, very few things go completely smoothly and without an obstacle or setback. For restaurant franchisees, it can be especially challenging when the number of locations or distance from each prevents a consistent on-site presence. But these transitions also give people the opportunity to learn and adjust and hopefully improve their operations.

Many restaurant franchisees learned to take a step back from a comprehensive involvement in every aspect of the business. That often meant hiring and training valuable team members to run the daily operations. Some owners also cited having guidance and support from their franchisor as something that helped them manage the transition.

We also asked restaurant owners about their passion for the business. It could reflect a personal interest or motivation, or what part of owning a collection of restaurant franchises means the most to them. We received a range of responses that reflected on developing a team of employees to building the business and providing for their family to creating an enjoyable experience for their customers.

Chris Aslam

Company: Aslam Group LLC, Tribox LLC, West Box LLC, Best of Cluck LLC, Rock Hawaiian LLC

Brands: 64 Jack in the Box, 9 Hawaiian Brothers, 4 Golden Chick

Years in Franchising: 28

Transitioning to multi-unit ownership required a significant shift in mindset. The challenges included scaling operations and enhancing our administrative processes. To overcome these, hiring and training a competent management team was crucial, as they act as the backbone of day-to-day operations. Learning to delegate and relinquish some control was the biggest challenge, and it is something we still deal with today. Reminding ourselves of the bigger picture and avoiding micromanagement is key to successfully navigating growth transitions.

James Brajdic

Company: Customer Maniacs and Green Bay A Dub

Brands: 13 A&W restaurants

Years in Franchising: 23

Our biggest challenge was undoubtedly expanding too quickly from one store to five without prioritizing internal promotions. This oversight led to high management turnover, which proved to be a significant obstacle. Fortunately, our franchisor provided excellent training on multi-unit operations, which was instrumental in helping us navigate these difficulties.

Meticulous planning and ensuring capable leadership at every store were essential, along with establishing a strong training program. We were often told that transitioning from one store to two is particularly challenging because you can no longer manage both locations personally. However, our rapid growth left no room for this approach, forcing us to stay highly organized and structured to successfully scale at such a fast pace.

Shane Paul

Company: PGC Foods

Brands: 9 Jack in the Box

Years in Franchising: 7

Transitioning to multi-unit ownership felt seamless for me due to my background overseeing large restaurant portfolios while working in Jack in the Box’s corporate office. I learned that success as a multi-unit franchisee comes down to the strength of your team. The key is investing in and empowering your multi-unit and restaurant managers. When they are well-trained and aligned with your vision, the possibilities are limitless. It’s all about building the right team and giving them the tools and support to succeed.

Yousuf Nabi

Company: Gotham Cookies Inc., DBA Mrs. Fields Cookies

Brands: 12 Sbarros, 10 Mrs. Fields, two TCBYs

Years in Franchising: 5

Transitioning from a single-unit franchise to managing multiple locations is a significant challenge, but expanding across different states takes it to an entirely new level. Navigating the complexities of varying labor laws, tax regulations, and maintaining consistent, high-quality operations while not always being on-site can be overwhelming. The key to ensuring smooth operations is building a reliable team you trust to execute your vision and uphold your standards across all locations.

Bryce Bares

Company: QSR Services, LLC

Brands: 30 Dunkin’, one Baskin-Robbins

Years in Franchising: 13

My first unit involved managing all aspects of the business. I served as baker, cashier, barista, store manager, bookkeeper, human resources manager, and maintenance man. Every facet of the business was under my control. It was a fantastic education that set the foundation for growth. At four units, it was not sustainable to oversee every aspect personally, and I felt like I was doing nothing well. To improve, managing through people became a necessity.

My first decision was to pass operations to a multi-unit manager and retain the other functions. At each stage of growth, I would begin to delegate more and more facets of the business so I could focus on growth and development. Some good advice I received was, “If someone can do a job function 80 percent as well as you or better, delegate it.” Letting go of control can be difficult at first, but it's incredible to watch your team take the business to the next level.

FRANCHISEE BYTES

What is your passion for business?

Building amazing teams and companies and developing people are my passion. I love working with passionate, hardworking individuals. Nothing invigorates me more than seeing someone put forth unrelenting effort toward achieving a successful outcome.

-Mike James, Founder/Managing Partner, Guernsey Holdings, 122 Sonic, 20 Zaxby's, 3 Take 5 Oil Change

Growing my business. I thrive when being associated with talented, hard-working people and developing them into great leaders.

-Nadeem Bajwa, CEO, Bajco Group, 207 Papa Johns

My passion is my people and my restaurants. I feel at home when I am in stores and interacting with the people who make us successful. Having relationships with team members and managers is very important to me.

- Harsh Ghai, CEO, Ghai Management Services, 140 Burger King, 36 Taco Bell, 28 Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Great food, great people, great relationships. We serve the best quick-service food in the business. No one ever should leave here without more joy than when they entered it. We serve products that make everyone happy. Our people are the backbone of the business, and we have some really great ones. I am blown away daily by our folks.

-Talisin Burton, Managing Member, Burton Foods, 14 Dunkin’, 1 Baskin-Robbins, 1 Jimmy John’s

Motivating and inspiring my employees to be the best version of themselves. I love the fact that I have managers today who started off on the coffee line but with a little motivation, they were able to rise to the top. Sometimes people just need to know someone believes in them.

-Jerome Johnson, Multi-Unit Franchisee, John Cove Management and Jbar Inc., 4 Sonic Drive-In, 10 Dunkin’, 4 Baskin Robbins, one Jersey Mike’s Subs

My passion is to provide a life for my family that I didn’t have growing up. My work ethic is relentless. I am driven by opportunity and financial freedom.

- Bill Aseere, CEO, Space Cowboys Restaurant Group, 17 Donatos Pizza, 3 Guthrie's Chicken, 2 Whit's Frozen Custard

I enjoy the challenge of trying to always improve the business. I love taking something and making it better.

-Jeremy Music, Franchisee, Front Porch Coffee, 16 Scooter’s Coffee, 1 Wingstop, 1 Billy Sims BBQ, 1 Jersey Mike’s