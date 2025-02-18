Wiggins To Expand Huddle House in Georgia

Longtime operator Robert Wiggins Jr. has signed a multi-unit agreement to further expand Huddle House's footprint in Georgia.

Wiggins, a seasoned operator with a proven track record, will add four locations in Douglas, Swainsboro, and Pembroke to his portfolio. Wiggins currently operates successful locations in Hazlehurst, Baxley, Alma, Claxton, and Reidsville.

"I chose to reinvest in Huddle House because it's a perfect fit for smaller towns, offering an exceptional return on investment," Wiggins said. "Pembroke is poised for growth due to nearby electric vehicle plant developments, and the new Huddle House will meet the area's demand for dine-in breakfast and homestyle meals. Huddle House has a strong leadership team, proven business model, and significant growth potential, so the decision to expand was an easy one."

Huddle House has more than 300 locations open or in development across the country. The new Pembroke location is scheduled to open in the latter half of 2025.

"We are thrilled to see Robert continue expanding the Huddle House footprint," said Kayla Edidin, senior director of franchise development at Huddle House. "His dedication to the brand and deep operational experience make him the perfect partner to help us strengthen our presence and serve more communities across the state."

Wiggins' reinvestment reflects a broader trend among Huddle House franchisees who are reinvesting in the brand's growth and success.

"Our franchisees' confidence in reinvesting with us has been a key driver of our expansion into new markets," added Peter Ortiz, chief development officer at Ascent Development, Huddle House's parent company. "Robert has been a trusted partner of the brand for years. His operational expertise and deep understanding of the Huddle House business model make him an invaluable asset as we continue to strengthen our presence in Georgia."