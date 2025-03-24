Young Tapped To Develop 40 TruGolf Links Locations

John Young has signed on to be a regional developer for TruGolf Links, and he plans to develop 40 locations of the indoor golf concept across Tennessee.

"I'm thrilled to bring TruGolf Links to Tennessee, starting with our first flagship location right here in Knoxville," Young says, "with the goal of making golf more accessible, welcoming, and fun—whether you're a scratch golfer, a weekend player, or just looking for a great place to hang out."

With a background in accounting, operations, and growing businesses, Young previously founded a successful cloud-based accounting firm dedicated to serving nonprofits nationwide.

"We started TruGolf Links because of our passion for golf any time of the year," said Chris Jones, founder and CEO of TruGolf, Inc. "We need to ensure both owner-operators and investors are supported, and we've developed an innovative approach to achieve this by offering a variety of growth paths. We are thrilled to have John join us on this mission to deliver our tech-forward vision to golfers everywhere."

Young's love for golf is rooted in family. Though he considers himself an amateur golfer at best, he grew up hearing stories of his dad's annual golf trips and has long admired how golf can connect people. He lives in Knoxville with his wife, Megan, who works in health research and process improvement, and their 3-year-old son, Holden, who already has his own mini set of golf clubs.

"For me, this is more than just a business venture; it's personal. Growing up, I saw firsthand how golf brings people together, and now, it's something I get to experience myself. Golf has become one of the best ways for my friends and me to get out, disconnect from the daily grind, and just enjoy time together," Young said. "That's what we're creating with TruGolf Links, an incredible space where people can connect, compete, and make memories. Knoxville is just the beginning, and I can't wait to see the impact TruGolf Links will have across the state."

Each facility will feature five or more simulator bays, an upscale bar and dining area, a club cleaning station, and a pro shop.

"We could not be more excited to have John as our developer for the State of Tennessee and a member of our President's Circle, reserved for our first dozen regional developers," said Ben Litalien, chief development officer. "He is an amazing business leader whose passion for golf now gives him the opportunity to develop a significant network of TruGolf Links Centers."