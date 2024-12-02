A New Generation of Technology is Changing Home Services Forever

From smart home devices to AI-powered tools, a new generation of technology is revolutionizing the way we live and work. Technological advancements are also transforming home service businesses, offering franchise owners the transformative power of these innovations to help them thrive.

Many home service brands are well-positioned to take advantage of these innovations. Franchise systems can continuously evaluate the latest technology and strategize the most impactful ways to apply it to each business. Entrepreneurs in a franchise system get an advantage over those who take on the responsibility to run every element of a business alone.

Here are three areas of focus where cutting-edge technology is reshaping the home service industry.

Powering the business with data intelligence

One of the most significant advancements in recent years is the unprecedented use of data in all aspects of business.

Historically, franchise platforms have grappled with siloed systems across the network and even within each brand. Today, many home service brands are breaking down these barriers by integrating data from various systems into centralized data lakes. These data-driven decisions enable franchisees to identify trends before they become issues and optimize operations, improving resource allocation, marketing effectiveness, and customer satisfaction.

The impact of this data integration cannot be overstated. It enables franchisees to make data-driven decisions quickly, identify trends before they become issues, and capitalize on opportunities quickly. This leads to improvements in resource allocation, marketing effectiveness, and overall customer satisfaction because of this enhanced visibility. It also allows a franchise to benchmark performance across a network more effectively.

Improving the customer experience

Perhaps the most exciting area where technology is making a difference is customer experience. Today's consumers expect seamless, delightful, personalized interactions with service providers, and service brands are leveraging technology to meet and exceed these expectations.

For example, integrating AI technologies to help enhance care for clients in the home care space. Brands can leverage AI algorithms and data analytics to tailor care plans to individual needs, preferences, and lifestyles, ensuring that each client receives the highest quality of care. This data helps identify potential issues and allows monitoring of medical concerns, while television integration gives clients a simple way to connect with friends, family, and care providers.

We are also looking to leverage these innovations in simplifying and personalizing the entire customer experience—from finding our services, to scheduling and paying.

Enhancing the employee experience with AI

Employee experience is a key contributor to success. Investing in employee experience helps organizations build a stronger employer brand, which helps attract and retain the best talents.

Technology plays a pivotal role in streamlining the employee experience, starting with the recruitment processes that improve efficiency for business owners and prospective employees.

For example, an AI-driven applicant tracking system is being used to go beyond managing resumes. The system uses conversational AI and automation to save franchise owners and their teams precious time by acting as a 24/7 recruiting assistant. This recruiting assistant is bilingual, intuitive, and automates administrative tasks like candidate screening, interview scheduling, digital onboarding, and more. Embracing AI’s capabilities within the hiring process saves hiring managers 5-10 hours of manual work each week.

As we look to the future, it's clear that technology will play an increasingly central role in the home service industry. From AI-driven operations to discovering new heights of customer service, the possibilities are endless. The focus remains on staying at the forefront of these innovations to ensure best-in-class support for franchise owners and their customers.

Tij Bedi is the Chief Technology Officer with Authority Brands.