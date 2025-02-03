Above and Beyond: STAR Awards recognize franchising's recruitment elite

The 2024 STAR Awards recognized outstanding franchises of all sizes, industries, and operational budgets for their lead generation and recruitment processes.

In October, the awards were announced at Franchise Update Media’s Franchise Leadership & Development Conference (FLDC) in Atlanta. This year, the awards categories were revamped to recognize excellence in franchise recruitment by investment level: $101,000 to $250,000, $251,001 to $500,000, $500,001 to $1 million, and more than $1 million. At each investment level, franchises were honored for their excellence in Franchise Development Website and Online Lead Form Submission. There was also a top award for Best Franchise Development Website and Online Lead Form Submission & Follow-Up

To determine the winners, mystery shoppers posed as ideal candidates and contacted franchises through their websites. The mystery shoppers contacted 92 brands. For more about how winners were chosen, see page X.

Here is a look at the winners:

Most Responsive Brand

DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen

Doug Dwyer, DreamMaker’s president and chief stewardship officer, says that over the past year, the franchise focused on the candidate follow-up process and made significant strides that have led to quick responses to inquiries. The process has been led by Danny Leahr, director of franchise development, Abi Harper, franchise development marketing manager, and Joaquin Erazo, director of marketing.

The team facilitated a change to a robust CRM, which played a large part in the franchise’s responsiveness and tracking abilities to ensure every candidate received a timely follow-up. The CRM has several lead-nurturing features that provide candidates with detailed information.

“We are truly humbled and honored to be recognized as the overall Most Responsive Brand, and it is an enormous honor for the entire DreamMaker team,” Dwyer says. “Because the recognition is performance based, it serves as evidence that the team’s hard work and dedication to franchise recruitment were worthwhile. We are all the more encouraged to continue making improvements to our development process and candidate communication.”

Best Franchise Development Website

$101,000 to $250,000

Wise Coatings

Wise Coatings’ franchise development website has been essential in introducing new prospects to the emerging brand. Wise Coating has been franchising for only three years and has fewer than 40 units. The website features photos and video testimonials from franchisees to tell the story of the company’s journey and its values.

It also educates newcomers with cost information about the brand. The company tries to ensure prospective candidates are aware of investment requirements, royalty fees, and marketing charges.

Wise Coatings’ Chief Operating Officer Dianne Davis says the franchise uses AI-assisted appointment setting for quick responses after the initial website inquiry. Asking for financial qualifiers and city preferences for the candidates in advance helps to provide targeted persona/demographics before prospects speak with a recruiter. The website has increased the speed of Wise Coatings’ lead-to-booking rate and its booking percentage.

Best Franchise Development Website

$251,001 to $500,000

Batteries Plus

When building its franchise development website, leaders at Batteries Plus wanted to highlight the benefits of owning a Batteries Plus store while also directly addressing any investors’ pain points. The company analyzes site and lead performance and adjusts content and campaigns based on the results.

“We know that content is a huge factor in the lead process,” says Batteries Plus Chief Development Officer Joe Malmuth. “Our video library is very large and up to date. Hearing from actual franchise owners helps prospective owners see themselves in the brand.”

In addition to drawing increased traffic to the site, Malmuth says the brand measures conversion rate and quality of leads generated. Batteries Plus can see candidates who match the backgrounds and geographic areas of people the company is targeting through the website.

Best Franchise Development Website

$500,001 to $1 million

The Little Gym

The team at The Little Gym sought to create an engaging and informative platform for prospects to explore franchise opportunities with the brand. Their goal was to build a user-friendly site to attract high-quality leads and empower prospects to feel confident and inspired about becoming part of The Little Gym family.

The franchise website features a quick snapshot on the homepage of the brand’s highlights, including the number of locations, EBITDA, and years in business. It presents crucial information in an organized manner for each section of the site. Visitors gain insights into financial investment, training, and support. Candidates can also download a guide that offers in-depth details on franchising with The Little Gym.

“The site is designed to offer everything a prospective franchisee needs to start their journey to franchise ownership, from financial and operational insights to an overview of the brand’s rich history and stability,” says Abby Fogel, VP of brand management & communications for Unleashed Brands, The Little Gym’s parent company. “By presenting clear, accessible information alongside compelling brand values, the website inspires candidates to envision themselves as part of a community that prioritizes children’s development and supports the growth of its franchisees.”

Fogel says that since the launch of the site, the brand has seen an increase in traffic and quality leads with a conversion rate above industry benchmarks. She says inquiries are coming from individuals who are educated about the franchise opportunity with The Little Gym and are aligned with the company’s brand values.

Best Franchise Development Website

More than $1 million

Goldfish Swim School

Goldfish Swim School’s franchise development site features a diverse range of content, videos, and photos featuring information about the brand, available markets, and franchisee testimonials. The site outlines the award process and includes a form for prospects to complete to express interest. Goldfish also shares some of its awards and recognition, feedback from franchisees, and blog content. It is important to keep content fresh and visually appealing.

Company officials credit the website for attracting franchise prospects and think most of their current franchisees began gathering information about the brand through the frandev website.

“From our data, we know that some franchisees spend more than 10 hours on our website reading information, watching videos, and just researching the franchise opportunities with Goldfish Swim School,” says Director of Franchising Patty Crowe.

Online Lead Form Submission & Follow-Up

$101,000 to $250,000

Green Home Solutions

Green Home Solutions does not request many details from franchise prospects on its online form aside from basic contact information. The company prioritizes engaging with prospects quickly. Someone with the franchise team often speaks with the candidate within an hour after an online submission.

Chief Development Officer Tom Monaghan describes the recording of the mystery shopper call with Green Home Solutions as “beautiful execution.” He emphasizes the importance of quickly interacting with potential franchisees, especially for a service-based business built on customer interaction.

“That initial phone call matters to get people engaged with your brand,” Monaghan says. “You may be able to gain efficiency by outsourcing that process, but the results won’t be as strong.”

Since emphasizing the quick follow-up process earlier this year, Green Home Solutions has seen an increase in completed deals. Monaghan says lead forms have more than doubled over that time while the number of conversions has quadrupled. He says that as a bonus, the company’s speed and professionalism leave positive impressions, giving people who don’t become franchisees reasons to become customers.

Online Lead Form Submission & Follow-Up

$251,001 to $500,000

DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen

DreamMaker requests a detailed set of information on its website form, such as the candidate’s liquidity, net worth, and level of interest in the brand. The site also solicits any questions candidates might have. Once the form is submitted, the candidate automatically receives an email and text from a DreamMaker team member with a link to schedule a call. The recruiter follows up with a phone call to the prospect to reserve a time.

Dwyer says the rapid response time has increased the number of scheduled calls. Having quick communication while the franchise is top of mind prompts the candidate to schedule a call on their own rather than wait for the franchise development team to contact them later.

“We believe first impressions matter,” Dwyer says. “Candidates who inquire with DreamMaker can see from the start that we take communication seriously and will be available for their questions. Our responsiveness shows they are important to us, and we hope candidates treat us with the same mutual respect as we move forward in the process, which is part of our culture and code of values. The CRM we use also allows us to closely monitor communication and analyze our statistics to further improve our process.”

Online Lead Form Submission & Follow-Up

$500,001 to $1 million

Beans & Brews Coffee House

Beans & Brews prioritizes a prompt response to franchise candidates. Soon after information is submitted, candidates immediately receive a text and email with a link to schedule a call, and Franchise Development Manager Megan Sanchez follows up with a phone call to help build a personal connection with the brand. Sanchez says this approach establishes trust and rapport with the candidate from the first interaction.

“People genuinely appreciate the personal attention and authentic effort we put into getting to know them,” Sanchez says. “We’re committed to ensuring a strong, mutual fit between the franchisee and our brand, which is essential for responsible franchising. This approach has led to increased engagement and positive feedback as leads feel valued and are more willing to move forward in the process. By establishing a strong initial connection, we create the foundation for passionate, informed owners who genuinely contribute to our brand’s growth and culture.”

Sanchez says this approach has significantly boosted the closure rate with qualified candidates. Engaging in frequent calls has enabled Beans & Brews to thoroughly educate candidates on what it means to be part of the brand and to set realistic expectations for the franchise ownership experience.

Online Lead Form Submission & Follow-Up

More than $1 million

Propelled Brands

The franchise development team with Propelled Brands responds to each candidate between four and 12 hours after receiving a completed online submission form. Chief Development Officer Mark Jameson says the brand takes a candidate-centric approach by providing multiple options to speak via phone, text, or email—whatever makes them most comfortable.

“We are thrilled to be recognized with this award, and we know we were in a competitive field with an amazing group of franchises,” Jameson says. “We have a tremendous team that clearly defined our sales process for every step of the way. We feel strongly about our communications with franchise candidates, and it is nice to have it validated by a third party like Franchise Update.”

Jameson says the emphasis on quickly responding to franchise prospects has paid dividends across the brand. A persistent approach with an ongoing communications plan reaches candidates who make contact through the franchise website. In a competitive field, Propelled Brands aims to be the first franchise to speak with a candidate. Jameson also says this approach helps establish a strong early relationship, strengthening the comfort level with the brand when prospects become franchisees.

Innovation Awards Winners

Winners of the 2024 Franchise Innovation Awards for Franchise Development were announced at the Franchise Leadership & Development Conference (FLDC) in Atlanta. The four categories were Most Innovative Lead Generation Program or Platform, Most Innovative Onboarding Program, Most Innovative PR or Social Media Campaign, and Innovation in Support of Franchisee Profitability and Validation.

And the winners are:

Most Innovative Onboarding Program

Cousins Maine Lobster

Cousins Maine Lobster immerses new franchisees into the company culture and educates them on the history and processes of the lobster industry. This includes taking franchisees out with lobster fishermen in Maine and pulling traps, visiting a processing plant, and working in commissaries and trucks in a company market. Corporate training team members are then deployed to the new franchisees’ market to assist with operations leading up to the grand opening. A franchise success manager is assigned to work closely with the new franchisee to ensure they understand operations, marketing and development, technology, and supply chain management.

“Many brands have new franchisees or restaurant operators spend time training in an actual restaurant, but far fewer actually immerse their franchisees in the details of their industry or supply chain,” says Cousins Maine Lobster Head of Development Angela Coppler. “At CML, we are in the lobster industry, the seafood industry, the restaurant industry, the food truck industry, and the franchise industry. It’s extremely important to us that every one of our franchisees is educated and is equipped to be a proud and successful representative for each of these.”

Coppler says the onboarding process is critical in helping franchisees drive sales and develop brand loyalty. It also helps franchisees connect with customers, which leads to repeat and new business.

“Our trap-to-truck training process has built a strong emotional connection between Maine, the Maine lobster industry, and all who touch our brand,” Coppler says. “Owners and employees become brand ambassadors. Their experiences on our trucks in the company market become a badge of honor, and they love sharing insights on all the new places they traveled with the trucks.”

Most Innovative Lead Generation Program or Platform

Mobiledumps

Mobiledumps addresses a gap in the market between junk removal operations and roll-off companies. The brand operates in a space that doesn’t have a well-defined pool of franchise prospects, so it takes an innovative approach to educate potential franchisees about the business opportunity and generate high-quality franchise leads in a quick and cost-effective manner.

The franchise’s lead generation platform focuses on precision and cost efficiency. By advertising on Facebook and Instagram, the company targets specific locations and demographics with tremendous accuracy, which maximizes the quality of leads generated.

“Through a carefully crafted and unique strategy, we were able to drive significant results and set ourselves apart from others in the industry,” says Mobiledumps’ Chief Financial Officer Wesley Mullins. “Our ability to educate and generate leads in such a niche market is why I believe our approach has been so successful.”

Mullins notes that Mobiledumps’ cost per lead is considerably lower than what is typically found on other advertising platforms, making it a budget-friendly option for businesses looking to generate high-quality leads without overspending. He says the program has generated more than 2,000 leads, led to a 200% increase in organic leads, and played a central role in selling franchises and raising awareness for the brand

Innovation in Support of Franchisee Profitability and Validation

Benjamin Franklin Plumbing

Benjamin Franklin Plumbing won the award by targeting initiatives focusing on high-margin services, such as drain cleaning, trenchless sewer repairs, and water filtration system solutions. The initiatives included specialized training, streamlined processes, and unique selling propositions tailored to each service, which enhanced both profitability for its franchisees and value for its customers.

As a result of these initiatives, Benjamin Franklin saw an increase in service revenue, higher franchisee satisfaction, and improved customer retention. The company’s top-line sales for high-value services have grown due to enhanced training and a strong emphasis on customer education and need.

“The program is our system of service delivery and has driven consistent revenue growth, streamlined operational efficiencies, and strengthened our brand’s reputation as an industry leader,” says Joseph Wade, vice president of operations. “It has also empowered franchisees with the tools and knowledge to better serve their local markets, leading to increased profitability across the board.”

Most Innovative PR or Social Media Campaign

PuroClean

PurcoClean used an AI program to create a persona-specific scripting series to interact with veterans when they directly contacted the brand about franchise opportunities. A team developed different types of default and reengagement scripting that adapt to end users’ responses.

Tim Courtney, vice president of franchise development for PuroClean, says using Lunim.ai’s program allowed the brand to have two-way conversations with veteran prospects and respond in a quicker timeframe than when relying solely on human staff members.

“Responding promptly is key to the demands of the consumer, so we knew we had to level up our abilities to engage within minutes if not seconds,” Courtney says. “A big result from these specific efforts is the booked-call rate increases and the ability to have immediate follow-up and cadence for any missed appointments. It assists in keeping the top of our funnel pipeline cleaner and communications continuous, so we can truly nurture our sale process to show prospects what being a part of PuroClean is truly all about.”

2024 STAR Awards Winners

Most Responsive Brand

DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen

Best Franchise Development Website

$101,000 to $250,000 Wise Coatings

$251,001 to $500,000 Batteries Plus

$500,001 to $1 Million The Little Gym

More than $1 million Goldfish Swim School

Online Lead Form Submission & Follow-Up

$101,000 to $250,000 Green Home Solutions

$251,001 to $500,000 DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen

$500,001 to $1 million Beans & Brews Coffee House

More than $1 million Propelled Brands

2024 Franchise Innovation Awards for Franchise Development

Most Innovative Onboarding Program

Cousins Maine Lobster

Most Innovative Lead Generation Program or Platform

Mobiledumps

Innovation in Support of Franchisee Profitability & Validation

Benjamin Franklin Plumbing

Most Innovative PR or Social Media Campaign

PuroClean