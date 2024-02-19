Ads target senators over joint employer

The Coalition to Save Local Businesses is announcing a new ad campaign urging U.S. senators to support H.J. Res. 98, a Congressional Review Act resolution overturning the National Labor Relations Board's joint employer rule. This campaign will target senators in key states ahead of a vote in the Senate on the legislation. H.J. Res. 98 passed the U.S. House on a bipartisan basis in January.

"As we work to stop the job-killing joint employer rule," said Michael Layman, senior advisor to the Coalition to Save Local Businesses, "we are ramping up efforts to ensure senators condemn this unnecessary rule and stand up for the local businesses in their states. We thank our champions who have been unwavering in their support for small businesses and will not stop fighting to prevent this rule from going into effect."

Advertisements began running in Arizona, Montana, and Washington, D.C. and will expand to other battleground states in the coming weeks. A mix of digital and static advertising, including billboards, will thank senators who have been champions of small business and urge others to join in the fight for American workers.

"Arizona should be the best place to live, work, and run a business, but unfortunately, minority business ownership is under siege by D.C .bureaucrats. I'm proud to be a member of this coalition that is fighting to overturn the job-killing joint employer rule. I hope every member of Arizona's congressional delegation joins this fight on behalf of minority-owned businesses in the state," said Robin Reed, president & CEO of the Arizona Black Chamber of Commerce.

This ad campaign will reach six figures and will run through the Senate vote on H.J. Res. 98. The rule becomes effective on Feb. 26.

"Montana business owners work hard to deliver for their customers and their employees in this tough economic environment. More Washington red tape only adds to the challenges they face. I will continue to work with this coalition to ensure we promote rules that benefit Montana businesses and their workers. I encourage our elected representatives to vote to stop the job-killing joint employer rule," said Todd O'Hair, Montana Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.