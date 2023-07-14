Alex Tyler, Goldfish Swim School Franchisee, Is the 2023 Noble Cause MVP

Name: Alex Tyler

Title: Owner operator

Company: A-Train Swimming Co

Units: 8 Goldfish Swim School

Age: 34

Family: Wife Anna Tyler, daughter Lucy, 2

Years in franchising: 11

Years in current position: 11

Alex Tyler was named Franchise Update Media’s 2023 Noble Cause MVP (Most Valuable Performer) for passionate, unwavering support for those in need. Tyler, 34, operates 8 Goldfish Swim Schools. We asked him for his thoughts on why he was honored with the award. A full profile is set to appear in the upcoming Q3 issue of Multi-Unit Franchisee magazine.

Why do you think you were recognized with this award? My mission work stands out in our system. In the past decade, I have brought 85 owners and managers from around the country down to Gales Point, Belize, to build homes, classrooms, libraries, and septic tanks and teach every kid in the village to swim.

How have you raised the bar in your own company? I set a standard as one of the first franchisees that you can make a big impact as an owner operator. I was the GM for 2.5 years and worked every position. It was very important to me that the community I served knew who I was personally, and that I knew every member.

What innovations have you created and used to build your company? As a competitive swimmer and Olympic trial qualifier, I have had a hand in developing the curriculum we use to teach swim lessons.

What core values do you think helped you win this award? Integrity, compassion, and trust. My mission work shows my compassion and love for what we do. I’ve given many an opportunity to experience a deeper meaning to teaching kids to be safer in and around water.

How important is community involvement to you and your company? Extremely important! Goldfish Swim School franchises are hyperlocal businesses. We are there to provide services to the families in our community, but we also want to get to know them beyond what we provide in the pool.

What leadership qualities are most important to you and your company? I have always been someone who likes to lead from the front lines. It gives me an opportunity to understand more of what to expect from my team and connect to them more genuinely.