Area Representative Deal Will Bring 70 OHM Fitness Studios to Texas

Dallas-based multi-unit franchisee Shivam Khanna is set to open 70 of OHM Fitness’ EMS fitness studios in multiple markets throughout Texas over the next few years. As part of his area representative deal, Khanna is planning to open 25 units in Dallas-Fort Worth himself, then find qualified multi-unit operators to open 20 locations in Austin and San Antonio, and 25 in Houston. He is already searching for retail space in Dallas-Fort Worth and hopes to begin opening by the end of 2023.

“The Texas Triangle is one of the fastest-growing areas in the United States and is a perfect place to introduce the OHM Fitness brand,” said Khanna. “OHM Fitness is revolutionizing the fitness industry for the digital age by utilizing a tech-forward proprietary suit to essentially hack working out. This gives people a safe, convenient, and effective strategy for upholding their health regardless of their fitness ability or experience.”

The EMS fitness experience packs the benefits of an intense two-hour workout into a low-impact, 25-minute session.

Khanna has two decades of franchising experience in the Lone Star state. He was first a franchisee with Subway and then Massage Envy from 2008 until he exited the brand in 2019. He is currently also a franchisee with European Wax Center.