 AtWork franchisees open offices in different states 
By: M. Scott Morris | 231 Reads |

Multi-unit franchisees in two different states have expanded their connections to AtWork, a staffing franchise.

Rodrigo Solis and Damon Johanson each opened their fourth AtWork location. Solis’s is in San Marcos, Texas, while Johanson opened his in West Valley City, Utah. Both offices officially opened in early November.

“I am excited to announce the opening of our new AtWork office in San Marcos,” said Solis. “Since opening my first office nine years ago, I’ve had the privilege to help put thousands of people to work. I look forward to continuing to help the growing community of San Marcos meet their staffing needs.”

Solis owns three other Texas locations, two in San Antonio and an office in Laredo.

“I love working with people and employers and finding the perfect match,” said Johanson. “You can change lives in some situations by pairing them with a client and helping them get on their feet. I’m thankful for the opportunity to continue doing so with a larger reach.”

Johanson’s locations are mostly in the Salt Lake area. He’s spent his entire career working in the staffing industry.

Jason Leverant, president and COO of AtWork, said the new locations “will help us continue our mission to provide award-winning service to job seekers looking to make the next move in their career, as well as leading businesses who want to grow local economies and strengthen their communities.”

Published: November 29th, 2023

