Batteries Plus' Market Stewardship Program Utilized in Phoenix

Batteries Plus is implementing its new Market Stewardship Program for only the second time since its debut last year in Atlanta. The new target market is Phoenix and the expansion will be spearheaded by MarLu Investment Group, known for success in brands like Arby's, Jack in the Box, and Little Caesars.

MarLu Investment Group founder and CEO Tony Lutfi says, "Batteries Plus is an ever-expanding and ever-necessary brand to have in any market. We're excited to power Phoenix with unparalleled and proven products and services." This sentiment reflects the shared vision and commitment of both Batteries Plus and MarLu Investment Group to deliver exceptional value and innovation to the local community.

Joe Malmuth, chief development officer of Batteries Plus, sheds light on the Market Stewardship Program's unique approach, "We took the best of both worlds and created something new, where I am going to draw an area on a map, I'll give that franchisee a development schedule where they have to build a certain number of stores in a certain period of time." This hybrid model combines elements of the master franchise and area developer models, empowering franchisees like MarLu Investment Group with unprecedented control and support in their designated market.

MarLu Investment Group plans to have 18 total Batteries Plus stores in the Phoenix market, beginning with the transfer of ownership of 11 existing locations and the purchase of 7 new territories.

Stephen Lutfi, a member of MarLu Investment Group, emphasizes the significance of strong support in franchising, "We've been in franchising for a long time, and we've seen time and time again how important it is to provide strong support in a franchise system from the top down." This steadfast commitment to excellence and operational proficiency underscores MarLu Investment Group's dedication to driving success and growth in the Phoenix market.

The Market Stewardship Program offers franchisees a unique opportunity to leverage economies of scale and maximize profitability. Malmuth highlights the program's benefits, "If the franchisee follows the process and builds out the market stewardship appropriately, when you break down leveraging economies of scale, their valuation of their business and profitability is a significantly better advantage for them."

This strategic advantage positions franchisees for accelerated growth and success, setting them apart in a competitive marketplace. “By doing this program, we can focus on putting strong leaders in the DMA level who can assist the market, lead the marketing program and help the existing franchise owners while completing the development of the market,” says Malmuth.