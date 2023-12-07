Beyond KPIs: Treat Your Workforce as Your Most Valued Customers

We’ve heard for years about the value of treating your employees as your most important customers. As the mantra goes, “If you treat your employees well, they will treat your customers well.”

Joshua Jahani, a lecturer at Cornell University and managing director of Jahani and Associates, digs into this topic in a recent article on Allwork.Space.

In the article, Jahani cites a research study from Harvard Business School that analyzed 12,000 daily work diaries. According to the study, the main reason employees felt worse about their jobs was that managers did not know how to show them that they are valued.

“Employee experience, engagement, and satisfaction have always been a priority for corporate leaders,” he writes. “It is generally agreed that a healthy and happy workforce leads to a higher performing business, directly leading to better financial performance. However, in the digital age, more can be gained by taking the next step and thinking beyond the typical KPIs and metrics presented by business literature.”

Three main points Jahani makes in the article:

1) It is important that future work leaders consider tailoring employee experiences not only through skills and accreditation but also deeper into what the employee will value based on their job function.

2) Employees who receive valuable training and growth opportunities are likely to maintain appreciation for their employer and speak positively about their time spent at their job, contributing to the company’s reputation, even after they are no longer on payroll.

3) The future of work necessitates that employers consider the duration of their soon-to-be employees’ engagement with the company long before they start looking for a candidate.

For more of Jahani’s observations, find his full article here.