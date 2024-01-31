Big Star Chicken to bring Slim Chickens to Ohio

Big Star Chicken is jumping borders with Slim Chickens. The multi-unit franchisee operates locations in Austin and San Antonio, Texas, and recently signed a 25-unit deal to build stores in Ohio.

The group will expand its portfolio with locations in Columbus, Cincinnati, and Dayton. Big Star Chicken is seeking to onboard top-performing director(s) of operations, district managers, restaurant managers, and teams in the new markets.

"After researching Ohio markets for several years, we believe Slim Chickens will be a great fit," said Dan McGrath, president of Big Star Chicken. "The brand has been a home run for us with its superior product quality, southern hospitality, facilities, and menu offerings. Slim Chickens is well positioned to compete with the best-in-class chicken brands in any market, and I believe in the next five to 10 years Slim Chickens will be one of the highest-grossing top franchise offerings for investors."

McGrath has nearly three decades of QSR experience with Dunkin', Arby's, Slim Chickens, and several independent restaurant operators. McGrath joined the Slim Chickens team two years ago with a full support team in Texas and is confident the brand will be just as successful in Ohio.

"Our partnership with Big Star Chicken and Dan McGrath has been a testament to the time and resources our team has spent to build what our franchise is today," said Sam Rothschild, COO of Slim Chickens. "We are thrilled to continue to see our name extended further in the South and Midwest region and cannot wait to see how Big Star Chicken continues to thrive with its stores in Texas and now in Ohio. We are so thankful for operators like them who are dedicated to sharing our southern hospitality and cooked-to-order chicken tenders with more members of the community."