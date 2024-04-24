Boucetta and Poulet Brothers Bringing Bojangles to LA

Lorenzo Boucetta and Poulet Brothers LLC signed a 30-unit agreement to introduce Bojangles to Los Angeles County in early 2025. Boucetta has experience in the hospitality industry as well as in real estate development, e-commerce, and technology.

"From the moment I was first introduced to Bojangles, I knew immediately that this was a brand that I wanted to be a part of. The delicious chicken, biscuits, and breakfast, combined with strong unit economics and unparalleled support made the decision a no-brainer for me," said Boucetta. "I've spent several years in hospitality and real estate development, but my roots have always been ingrained in the restaurant industry. The opportunity to grow Bojangles in California presented itself at the perfect moment, and I am thrilled to bring this iconic brand to the market for the first time."

Since moving to Los Angeles in 2009, Boucetta has focused on restoring high-end historical properties, leveraging his experience in the hospitality industry both domestically and internationally. Coupled with his operating partner's 20 years of experience in the restaurant and chicken sector, Boucetta's expertise positions them well to establish Bojangles' Southern charm in California.

"Supporting our franchisees is a fundamental pillar of success and growth at Bojangles. Being there for them at every stage of the franchising process strengthens our relationships and commitment to partnership," said Jose Armario, CEO of Bojangles. "Lorenzo's impressive background in business operations, hospitality, and real estate development makes him an ideal partner for us. We are ecstatic to bring Bojangles to Los Angeles residents and look forward to opening our first location in California next year, while anticipating the exciting growth that will follow."