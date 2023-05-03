California Pizza Kitchen Launches Refranchising Initiative

California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) has just launched a domestic refranchising initiative aimed at restaurant franchisees looking to add to their portfolios. In a statement, the brand said it is looking to partner with experienced multi-unit restaurant operators interested in purchasing existing CPK locations in select markets within the United States.

"We're tremendously proud of the progress we've seen with our franchise program, and we're eager to continue expanding our reach and to introduce CPK to more diners nationwide," said Giorgio Minardi, executive vice president of global development and franchise operations at California Pizza Kitchen. "As part of this next phase of growth and development, we're looking forward to partnering with experienced multi-unit restaurant operators that share our same commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer service that has fueled CPK's growth since its inception in 1985."

California Pizza Kitchens has been busy opening locations both domestically and abroad on the heels of the launch of its domestic franchise program in December of 2021. The brand now has more than 180 locations in 10 countries and U.S. territories, including 44 international franchise locations and 17 domestic franchise locations in airports, casinos, and stadiums across the U.S. Internationally, the brand recently opened locations in three new countries –Chile, Costa Rica, and Canada – as well as two new locations in India.

"As we move ahead with this next stage of growth, we look forward to building on our already strong foundation while continuing to develop CPK's unique franchise offering." said Jeff Warne, CEO of California Pizza Kitchen.