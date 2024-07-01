Camp Bow Wow President Discusses Brand Growth on Franchise Update Media Webinar

Camp Bow Wow is one of the leading pet care franchise brands in North America. The brand has developed and refined a business model that prioritizes the care and well-being of dogs for clients.

There are now 220 Camp Bow Wow locations across 41 states and Canada with another 50 in development. In addition to day care and overnight boarding, the company also offers personalized enrichment opportunities, grooming services, and a rewards-based dog training program. The company has spent more than two decades developing processes and procedures to ensure the care and safety of our four-legged friends.

Franchise Update Cofounder and CEO Therese Thilgen recently hosted a webinar with Camp Bow President Julie Turner and multi-unit franchisee Tyler Keith to learn about the growth of the brand and what it’s like to operate a Camp Bow Wow location.

“We always look for new owners entering to expand our pack,” says Turner. “Over the next few years, we want to continue to add 30 to 50 new units each year, making sure that we offer growth and bring in strong franchise support systems for them. We want to continue to grow in a thoughtful way, and one that's going to make everybody successful.”

One of the aspects that makes Camp Bow Wow such an attractive and financially sound business opportunity is operating in a fast-growing $135 billon pet care industry. That demand for pet care has allowed Camp Bow Wow to expand its services to include day care, boarding, training, and grooming.

Turner says the franchise even experienced a spike in business during Covid and the years that followed. A national increase in dog adoptions in 2020 kept the units busy while much of the country was shut down. Coming out of the pandemic, Camp Bow Wow hosted full camps to help the need for dog socialization and saw the number of boardings increase as owners resumed plans for travel and leisure activities.

Camp Bow Wow puts its franchisees in the best position to grow their business and succeed through several marketing support programs. The company has digital advertising campaigns to attract potential customers within their local markets. It also has strong PR efforts to increase brand awareness and an internal creative team to share content with new and existing customers through social media.

“The pet industry continues to grow,” says Turner. “People are spending more and more on their pets every year. Ninety five percent of people feel their pet is a member of the family, and all of us here at Camp Bow Wow and all of our customers definitely feel that way as well.”