Can you share an instance where one of your franchises faced a significant challenge or crisis, and how you managed it?

Managing through a crisis means being ready well in advance. As the saying goes, “Hope for the best, prepare for the worst.” Yet, no matter how well prepared you and your franchisor thought you were, a crisis is a wild card. You never know when it’s coming. Or from where. Or how bad it will be. Or for how long. Just last week, McDonald’s was blindsided by… onions tainted by E. coli on its Quarter Pounders. One person died. At least 49 were reported sickened. Lawsuits are being filed. Yum Brands announced that its Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and KFC stores have stopped adding fresh onions at certain locations “out of an abundance of caution.”

It’s said that character reveals itself in times of crisis. Let’s see how these four multi-unit restaurant franchisees rose to the occasion when a crisis hit their stores.

ZANE TANKEL

Company: Chair/CEO, Apple-Metro

Brands: Applebee’s

Years in franchising: 30

In 2011, Tankel was named Multi-Unit Franchisee magazine’s MVP (Most Valuable Performer) for outstanding performance and innovation growing his organization and brands. At the time, he was CEO of Apple-Metro, which owned and operated every Applebee’s in New York City and nearby Westchester and Rockland counties. In January 2024, he sold 21 of his 23 remaining Applebee’s, keeping one in Staten Island and one just north of Times Square—the world’s largest and top-grossing Applebee’s, whose 3 storeys and 14,000 sq. ft. can accommodate 400 diners.

We did have a situation where there was a shooting just outside our front door at one of our Brooklyn restaurants. In fact, there was blood splattered across the front door. We were forced to immediately close because of the police investigation. We actually remained closed and paid all our staff for three days following the shooting. The rationale was it would give people some space between this traumatic event and our restaurant being open. Turns out it was a wise decision, because three days later, most everything was back to normal and pretty much forgotten. When we reopened, there were so many people awaiting our reopening that the restaurant was full and folks still coming in had to wait for a table to get free.

So, the lesson here is let some space pass between a crisis that involves the public and restaurant operations. We just wanted to get some separation and it worked.

DAVID OSTROWE

Company: Founder & CEO, O&M Restaurant Group

Brands: Captain D’s Seafood, Burger King, Taco Bueno, Taco Bell, Blaze Pizza, Personalized Management Associates, O&A Consulting, 180 Business Solutions, Career Lead

Years in franchising: 34 (24 on the franchisee side, 10 on the franchisor side)

Ostrowe is the Incoming Chair of Franchise Update’s 2025 Multi-Unit Franchising Conference. In addition to his successful franchise operations and related businesses, he’s served as Oklahoma’s Secretary of Digital Transformation and Administration, and was Chairman of the Board of Trustees for Oklahoma’s Lottery Commission.

In the restaurant industry, I often joke that we run the fire trucks daily—there’s always something to fix, whether it’s operations, customer service, or facilities. But when you actually need to call the fire department, it becomes a real crisis. Over the years, I’ve dealt with everything from robberies to significant staffing issues, but nothing compares to a fire.

One thing I’ve learned: If you have to read your insurance policy in the middle of a crisis, you’re probably underinsured.

A few years ago, one of our restaurants faced a fire that started in an unexpected way. A customer threw a cigarette into a dry mulch bed outside the building, sparking a fire that vented inside the wall. Though the fire initially seemed contained, it continued to burn inside the wall for hours. By the time we saw visible smoke and called the fire department again, the damage was done.

Ironically, I had purchased this restaurant just 60 days before and had equipment onsite to remodel the area that burned—scheduled for demolition the following week. Thankfully, no one was injured, but the building was a total loss. That’s where the real challenge began.

The restaurant was underinsured, and the insurance company I was dealing with turned out to be a nightmare—unresponsive and hostile. I had to hire a private adjuster just to get a return call. On top of that, the landlord refused to take any responsibility, even though they had attested to past violations during the purchase.

What I thought would be a straightforward claim turned into a full-time job. I had to manage the insurance claim, the landlord, the franchisor, and the bank, all while rebuilding the restaurant from scratch. It was a lesson in crisis management that reinforced the importance of being prepared.

The key takeaway? Know your plan and your exposure before a crisis hits. The time to review your insurance and crisis protocols is before you need them. Being proactive can mean the difference between a manageable situation and one that becomes an all-consuming crisis.

EVAN FU

Brand: 2 Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings

Years in franchising: 1

In addition to being a franchisee, Evan Fu is Franchise Development Manager for Charleys Philly Cheesesteaks.

In 2024, our franchise faced significant challenges, primarily a sharp decline in sales and rising food costs. Our first step was to identify the root causes of these issues. We needed to determine whether this was a problem specific to our stores or a reflection of broader economic trends.

After conducting a comprehensive analysis of our stores and examining data from other brands and businesses, we concluded that the current economic climate was indeed leading to a potential consumption downgrade. Recognizing that we couldn’t significantly alter the macroeconomic situation, we explored several strategic options:

Selling the business and waiting for economic recovery Increasing promotional activities Expanding our marketing efforts

We quickly ruled out the first option. With numerous businesses currently on the market, it’s a buyer’s market, and we were unwilling to sell at a discounted price.

The second option also proved less viable. The market is saturated with promotions, making it difficult for any single campaign to stand out effectively.

Ultimately, we decided to focus on the third option. Our brand remains unique, and we realized there was still untapped market potential. We’re now implementing new marketing strategies to reach a wider audience and increase brand awareness.

While we haven’t seen immediate results, we understand that navigating an economic crisis requires patience and financial stability. It is crucial to have sufficient financial resources to support your business during this challenging period. Most importantly, as citizens, we need to exercise our right to vote for leadership that we believe can guide us out of this crisis soon.

DAVID BLACKBURN

Company: CEO, Southern Rock Restaurants

Brands: McAlister’s Deli, 155 in 13 states

Years in franchising: 12

David Blackburn was named the 2022 Single-Brand Leadership MVP (Most Valuable Performer) for achieving brand leadership with one brand. He is McAlister’s largest franchisee, was GoTo’s (formerly Focus Brands) 2023 Developer of the Year, and has signed development deals for 69 more McAlister’s.

The two most significant crises we have faced in this decade came post-Covid. First, the demand returned more quickly than we anticipated, and finding staff became our top priority. Our team made phenomenal efforts to use technology to attract more applicants and our operations team really leaned in to better training and more engagement. We execute a culture Zoom call with over 500 of our youngest leaders every 8 weeks, for example, to help bridge the gap in tenure.

Second was supply chain. The shortfalls were dramatic. Our franchise used nine different distribution centers, but again, our operations and support team rented trucks and helped our franchisor through this period to get product moved around the country and second-sourced so we could limit any shortfalls that would cause our guests to be disappointed. Through these efforts we gained guest counts over many of our competitors.

FRANCHISEE BYTES

What do most people not know about you?

I was mistakenly arrested by fitting the profile of a bank robber in Minnesota. Other than that, people who know me know that I am very much an open book.

—Milo Leakehe, Managing Partner, Imbue Capital, 3 Crumbl Cookies, 1 PayMore Stores, 1 Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 1 Rolling Suds, 1 Solve Pest Pros

When I was stationed in Okinawa, a friend and I got lost on the East China Sea in a paddleboat. There was a miscommunication with the lady who rented us the paddleboat, and we went too far past a coral reef. We were rescued by the Coast Guard, and it took an hour to get back to shore. This experience was one of many that taught me to be agile and resourceful. You never know what life will throw at you, and most of the time, you just have to adapt.

—Stephanie Moseley, President, Pisa Pie Enterprises, 6 Marco’s Pizza

That I love to fish and camp.

— Irfaan Lalani, CEO/Co-Founder, Vibe Restaurants, 76 Little Caesars, 60 Wingstop, 3 Whataburger

Mostly, I’m an open book. I have chosen and thrive in a career that is full steam ahead—even though it has always been my ambition to lead a quiet life. I have actually competed in a professional golf tournament on one of the development tours. Sadly, I didn’t make the weekend cut.

—Alex Carney, Vice President/Franchisee, TR Hospitality Group, 11 Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, three 7 Brew Drive-thru Coffee

I created and performed a 30-minute magic show as a teen.

—Keith Johnson, COO/Franchisee, Amazing Food Concepts, 20 Qdoba Mexican Eats, 15 Captain D’s, 1 Epic Wings

My entire family is of British descent. My company is named after Guernsey Island, where my father was raised.

—Mike James, Founder, Managing Partner, Guernsey Holdings, 122 Sonics, 20 Zaxby’s, 3 Take 5 Oil Changes, and a 53-unit development agreement with 7 Brew Drive-thru Coffee

That I’m more of an introvert.

—Randy Pianin, CEO, Royal Restaurant Group, 61 Burger King, 4 Potbelly

That I am a power sports enthusiast. I enjoy motorcycles, ATVs, and boat races as a spectator and participant.

—Phillip Scotton, COO, Primo Partners, 23 Ben & Jerry’s, 2 Starbucks