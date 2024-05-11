 Celebrating Franchise Excellence: The 2024 Multi-Unit Franchisee MVP Awards!
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

Celebrating Franchise Excellence: The 2024 Multi-Unit Franchisee MVP Awards!

By: Kerry Pipes | 174 Reads |

Celebrating Franchise Excellence: The 2024 Multi-Unit Franchisee MVP Awards!

Las Vegas glittered brightly as Multi-Unit Franchisee magazine revealed its prestigious MVP (Most Valuable Performer) Award winners. These outstanding individuals were honored on stage at the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference in March and recognized for their exceptional contributions to the industry.

This year’s MVPs represent the pinnacle of multi-unit franchising. They’re not just successful business leaders, but also innovators, community advocates, and philanthropic champions. These franchisees exemplify the very best of the industry by growing their businesses, brands, and impacts on the world.

Each MVP has a unique journey to success. Get ready to delve into their inspiring stories of hard work, resilience, and triumph. From the books that shaped their visions to their innovative management styles, you’ll discover the secrets behind their achievements, including how they tackled the pandemic’s challenges.

This year’s MVPs are more than just award winners; they’re an inspiration for everyone in franchising. Through their stories, you’ll gain valuable insights into hiring and training practices, discover strategies for navigating industry shifts, and get a glimpse into the future of franchising.

The 2024 Multi-Unit Franchisee MVP Awards showcase the exceptional individuals who elevate franchising. Their dedication and innovation are testaments to the true value of this dynamic industry.

Jim Balis
Multi-Brand Leadership MVP

Al Bhakta 
Mega-Growth Leadership MVP

Ali Chunara
Noble Cause MVP

McLain Hoogland
Single-Brand Leadership MVP

Mark Ireland
Innovation MVP

Joseph Omobogie
American Dream MVP

Todd Recknagel and Kristi Mailloux
Influencer for Husband & Wife Team MVPs

Cheston Syma
Veteran Entrepreneurship MVP

Keegan Trudgen 
Spirit of Franchising MVP

Syed Rizvi
Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion MVP

Published: May 11th, 2024

Share this Feature

Golden Corral Buffet and Grill
SPONSORED CONTENT
Golden Corral Buffet and Grill
SPONSORED CONTENT
Golden Corral Buffet and Grill
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

Comments:

comments powered by Disqus
Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches
SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

Minuteman Press
SPONSORED CONTENT
Conferences
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Caesar's Forum, Las Vegas
MAR 25-28TH, 2025

Coyote Ugly
Coyote Ugly opened in NYC, January 1993, quickly becoming the preeminent drinking establishment, using a simple and unique business model, Beautiful...
Cash Required:
$250,000
Request Info
Learn More
Cicis
Cicis is an iconic, modernized restaurant that pushes the limits of the regular family dining experience. With unlimited opportunities for revenue,...
Cash Required:
$250,000
Request Info
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters