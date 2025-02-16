Challenge the Pros: From Signing to Opening: Mark Jameson's Tips for Keeping Franchisees Motivated

"How do you keep franchisees engaged after the sale and before they open their first location?"

Mark Jameson

Chief Development Officer

Propelled Brands

With more than 1,300 locations worldwide, our portfolio includes Fastsigns, NerdsToGo, Camp Bow Wow, and My Salon Suite. Each brand offers unique opportunities and timelines for first-time franchisees and multi-unit owners. We have many ways to engage, support, and prepare our franchisees for success long before their doors officially open.

From the moment a franchise agreement is signed, we begin fostering a deep connection with the franchisee. Within the first week, we engage them through an onboarding process that consists of various orientations, including real estate process timelines and introductions to their support teams in all departments. This isn’t just about finding the perfect location; it also incorporates operational and other necessary resources. This carefully structured training is complemented by access to our online university, which facilitates active engagement and learning before their physical locations open.

Engagement doesn’t end at training; we actively encourage franchisees to immerse themselves in our community by attending conventions, conferences, and webinars. This comprehensive approach ensures that they feel part of our family from day one. Even before operating, they can participate, learn from seasoned franchisees, and build valuable networks that support them throughout their journey in franchising.

At Propelled Brands, we recognize that joining a franchise is an emotional journey, especially for the first time. Owners require consistent support to build their confidence in the brand and themselves to succeed. We do this by promoting mentorship opportunities within the brands by pairing new franchisees with experienced ones. This mentorship extends beyond the opening phase, creating lasting professional relationships that strengthen the brands by fostering continuous growth and learning.

NerdsToGo sets a remarkable example of community engagement and preparedness. Through our tailored training programs, franchisees are equipped to begin making sales almost immediately after training is complete and prior to their official opening. This proactive approach empowers them to build their client base early, leveraging community engagement crucial for driving their future success.

All our brands, from Fastsigns to Camp Bow Wow, emphasize deep-rooted community relationships. While NerdsToGo franchisees can start generating sales before opening, others engage the community through outreach and brand-building activities to ensure successful launches when they open their doors.

Through this exceptional mix of training, mentorship, and proactive sales strategies, we ensure our franchisees are well prepared, confident, and emotionally supported. Engaging our franchisees early and consistently proves invaluable for them personally and for the brand’s success. At Propelled Brands, we pride ourselves on launching businesses and building long-standing partnerships.