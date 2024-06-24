Challenge the Pros: Gregg Majewski discusses using AI and ChatGPT at Craveworthy Brands

“How are you using tools such as AI and ChatGPT in your lead generation and recruitment efforts? "

Gregg Majewski

Founder & CEO

Craveworthy Brands

At Craveworthy Brands, our mission is to build and invigorate new, emerging, and mid-level brands, transforming them into high-growth, high-performing multi-unit franchise locations recognized across the country. We aspire to be unrivaled in the global restaurant industry, but our true passion is in our commitment to helping our team members reach their full potential, empowering them to achieve remarkable success within our organization and in their individual lives.

With the use of AI in the lead generation and marketing space, we’ve been able to fine-tune sales messaging to be more effective, execute sales communication campaigns with automation that increases engagement, and fine-tune ad spends and remarketing efforts. As a result, we’ve had an impressive volume of inbound leads in the past five to six months, including more than 50 serious candidates worth an estimated $3.3 million in potential deals. Our strategy is to grow a portfolio of diverse, relevant, and highly efficient brands into an unbeatable proposition for both consumers and prospective franchisees.

As everyone has access to free AI tools, either directly online or through integrations into popular software, one could argue that the unique advantage it provides is what you make of it. After all, technology is a tool, and AI is no different. We are creating a best-in-class support center with a suite of shared services to enable efficient operations. Each brand will maintain its distinct identity while building an organization with a shared cultural foundation. Overall, AI tools are helping our team speed up tasks that generally take more time and even remove redundant steps.