Challenge the Pros: How John Palumbo Ensures Franchisee Success Before the Grand Opening

"How do you keep franchisees engaged after the sale and before they open their first location?"

John Palumbo

Senior Director of Franchise Development

A&W Restaurants

The period between the sale of a franchise and the opening of the first location is a critical phase. Franchisees are often excited but may feel overwhelmed by the scope of responsibilities ahead. It’s important to keep the franchisee engaged. We teach them about the tools, resources, and support team they have available at A&W Restaurants. After the sales process has ended, we maintain engagement with the franchisee through regular communication and preopening support. These two strategies ensure we keep the franchisees motivated and connected to ensure a successful launch for their new location.

Maintaining consistent communication is a top priority for our leadership team. Once the agreement is finalized, the A&W real estate team conducts weekly check-ins with the franchisee to assist in sourcing their new location. We also hold weekly meetings between the franchisee and our franchise development team to answer questions and provide guidance. The franchise development team is responsible for sharing updates and company news, ensuring franchisees are informed about all A&W developments. This regular communication builds trust, strengthens relationships, and ensures franchisees feel supported throughout the process.

After the site location is selected, we provide extensive preopening support to ensure a successful launch. Our marketing team develops a local marketing strategy and campaign to raise brand awareness and engage the community. The design and construction team holds weekly meetings with the franchisee, keeping them updated and seeking their input on the location’s development. For franchisees who financed their business through one of our lending partners, we conduct bi-weekly check-ins to ensure all financial matters are in order.

A&W Restaurants is unique in that it is entirely owned by its franchisees. The National A&W Franchisee Association (NAWFA) serves as the representative body for all franchisees, helping facilitate decision-making. During this time, we introduce new franchisees to the NAWFA board, existing franchisees, and their local representatives, giving them access to a network of experienced owners they can rely on for advice, support, and fresh ideas.

By fostering open communication and providing comprehensive preopening support, we ensure our franchisees are well prepared for long-term success from day one.