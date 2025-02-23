Challenge the Pros: How Michael Abramson Fosters Franchisee Engagement Before Launch

"How do you keep franchisees engaged after the sale and before they open their first location?"

Michael Abramson

COO and President

Waxxpot

One of the most critical phases in a franchisee’s journey occurs long before their grand opening. The preopening stage can often be overwhelming as franchisees navigate unfamiliar territory, learn the ins and outs of the business model, and prepare for launch. With signing a letter of intent, making those initial payments, site selection, negotiations, hiring processes, and the long-awaited grand opening, franchisees might find themselves feeling disengaged from the brand.

However, keeping franchisees engaged and motivated during this period is essential for ensuring a smooth opening and fostering long-term success. At Waxxpot, our franchisees are our partners, and successful partnerships depend on constant engagement from both sides. From the moment our franchisees meet with us, we provide them with the resources and reassurances that they need before opening.

Here are key strategies franchisors can implement to maintain engagement before franchisees open their doors:

Training programs. Comprehensive training programs are essential to keep franchisees engaged, helping them feel confident and supported. While it is important as a franchisor to choose franchisees who will be the best fit for the brand, you cannot expect every franchisee to join your team fully equipped with the skills and knowledge they need. We begin with a structured onboarding process that offers in-depth training on everything from operational procedures and brand standards to customer service and financial management.

Comprehensive training programs are essential to keep franchisees engaged, helping them feel confident and supported. While it is important as a franchisor to choose franchisees who will be the best fit for the brand, you cannot expect every franchisee to join your team fully equipped with the skills and knowledge they need. We begin with a structured onboarding process that offers in-depth training on everything from operational procedures and brand standards to customer service and financial management. Frequent and transparent communication. Open and regular communication between the franchisor and franchisees is critical to keep franchisees informed and motivated. This transparent communication can help franchisees stay on track with preopening milestones, address challenges, and provide reassurance. This also helps to strengthen the relationship and ensures that franchisees feel supported and connected to the franchisor, which ultimately is the key to maintaining engagement. During these check-ins, be sure to acknowledge and celebrate key preopening milestones, such as securing a lease, completing training, or reaching construction completion. Celebrating these moments provides franchisees with a sense of progress and achievement, keeping their motivation high as they inch closer to opening day.

Open and regular communication between the franchisor and franchisees is critical to keep franchisees informed and motivated. This transparent communication can help franchisees stay on track with preopening milestones, address challenges, and provide reassurance. This also helps to strengthen the relationship and ensures that franchisees feel supported and connected to the franchisor, which ultimately is the key to maintaining engagement. During these check-ins, be sure to acknowledge and celebrate key preopening milestones, such as securing a lease, completing training, or reaching construction completion. Celebrating these moments provides franchisees with a sense of progress and achievement, keeping their motivation high as they inch closer to opening day. Support systems. Let your support systems shine. Providing ongoing support throughout the behind-the-scenes processes of getting the business ready for customers is another way to engage franchisees as well as ease their minds and boost their confidence as business partners and owners. For example, site selection is one of the largest early decisions to make. Having a support team in place to help find the perfect location and guide franchisees through lease negotiation or construction can significantly move the needle in terms of engagement.

Keeping franchisees engaged before their grand opening is about fostering strong communication, providing ongoing support, and cultivating a sense of belonging from the start. In doing so, franchisors set the stage for long-term success and commitment before the first customer steps through the door.