Chandi Hospitality Group To Open Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy!

Chandi Hospitality Group, a Northern California franchise group and real estate developer, has signed an exclusive, 10-unit franchise agreement with Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy! to expand the fried chicken concept throughout Northern California.

The first location is set to open in American Canyon this summer with expansion planned for nine counties across the San Francisco Bay Area and Sacramento. The Chandi Hospitality-owned franchise locations will be the first standalone restaurants in the Golden State, complementing current Chicken Guy! locations inside Levi's Stadium and Los Angeles International Airport.

Owned by celebrity chef and renowned television personality Guy Fieri, Chicken Guy! transports guests to "Flavortown" with juicy chicken tenders that deliver maximum crunchy texture and flavor along with tantalizing sauces, stacked chicken sandwiches, and sides.

"Chicken Guy! is a great franchise opportunity for a multitude of reasons, including its high-quality food and high-profile owner, but also because of the brand's commitment to building Chicken Guy! into a national powerhouse chain," said Sonu Chandi, owner of Chandi Hospitality Group. "We are passionate about opening the American Canyon restaurant as quickly as we can so Napa County residents and visitors alike can flock to Chicken Guy! for a delicious fried chicken experience."

Located at 200 American Canyon Road, the 2,818-square-foot Chicken Guy! location will feature a 43-seat dining room and drive-thru, ensuring guests can enjoy the brand's chicken tenders and sandwiches in the restaurant or on the go.

"The Chandis are seasoned operators in Northern California and are an ideal group to launch our first location in this market," said Ed Yancey, chief franchise officer of Chicken Guy!. "After such an enthusiastic response to our Levi's Stadium location, we've been hatching a plan to grow our chicken concept across the Bay Area and Sacramento while waiting for the right franchise partner with the proper infrastructure, local connections, and business acumen to ensure we maximize our success potential, and we've found it with Chandi Hospitality Group."

The Chandi Hospitality Group has more than 20 years of experience in development and franchising for the restaurant and hospitality industry and is committed to delivering exceptional experiences for guests at every restaurant. In addition to the forthcoming Chicken Guy! locations, Chandi Hospitality Group also owns seven Mountain Mike's Pizza restaurants and oversees an additional 10 locations throughout Northern California. The Chandi Hospitality Group also owns one Cookies dispensary along with Beer Baron Bar + Kitchen, located in downtown Santa Rosa.

With a focus on community engagement and social responsibility, Chandi Hospitality Group is deeply rooted in the neighborhoods it serves, having raised more than $200,000 for deserving nonprofits and local heroes, including first responders, educators and others.