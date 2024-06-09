CMO Roundtable with Celebree School's Chief Marketing Officer, Laura Rice

"How does your brand’s customer experience drive franchisee profits?"

Laura Rice

Chief Marketing Officer

Celebree School

At Celebree School, cultivating an exclusive and personalized experience for our families takes precedence. When prospective families reach out to us, our primary focus goes beyond transactional details, such as tuition rates. Instead, we invest time in understanding both the children and parents, delving into the aspirations for their child’s education. By aligning each enrollee with the right program, we ensure a tailored learning environment that fosters growth.

This commitment to enhancing the family experience elevates our brand reputation and proves more enticing to potential franchisees. Our strategy revolves around embracing the entirety of our families’ educational journeys, whether they’re new or long-standing. Our dedication extends beyond the initial enrollment phase by organizing fun and enriching events for our families year-round. This emphasis on our families enables us to foster stronger connections within our Celebree School communities, which, in turn, translates to repeat business, referrals, positive reviews, and, ultimately, boosting profits.

Ensuring uniformity in the experience for potential families touring either a corporate or franchise location is a top priority for us. We place a strong emphasis on consistency, aiming to provide each family with an identical and positive encounter. To achieve this, all family inquiries are directed to our centralized enrollment center rather than individual schools. This approach ensures that every call is promptly answered, and customers receive assistance in a standardized manner.

Our corporate team has crafted a streamlined process that spans multiple touchpoints, encompassing our website, social media, enrollment center, and on-site interactions. This cohesive strategy guarantees a consistent experience across all platforms. As part of our commitment to maintaining high standards, we employ secret shoppers who pose as families interested in enrolling their children. This firsthand insight enables us to gauge the experience families have at our locations. Implementing such a streamlined process enhances operational efficiency and contributes to heightened customer satisfaction, ultimately affecting our profitability positively.

As a brand in the early education space, it is important to continue to adapt and grow as each generation enters our doors. In our commitment to support our families, we consistently enhance and expand our extensive training programs to uphold brand standards. Regular feedback from our families is integral to our continuous improvement efforts, influencing positive changes across all schools. This has benefited franchise profits by ensuring Celebree School is at the forefront of early childhood education.