CMO Roundtable with Hand & Stone's Chief Marketing Officer, Jack Bachinsky

What marketing tools and strategies do you use to attract your ideal multi-unit operators to your brand?

At Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, our approach to attracting ideal multi-unit operators revolves around innovation, pilot testing, and a deep understanding of our franchisees’ needs. One of our core values is “We Are Driven by Innovation.” This is exemplified by continuously expanding our range of services to stay on the cutting edge of spa technology and services. We understand the importance of staying ahead in the industry. We were the first to offer facials, and we consistently introduce new modalities, such as body contouring and shaping with our Cryoskin treatments. These innovations not only enhance our offerings, but showcase our commitment to being a multi-modality health and wellness brand.

Our strategy for potential multi-unit franchisee growth is somewhat simple. We focus multi-unit owners on opaening one spa at a time, allowing them the opportunity to learn the business intricacies, experience the buzz surrounding our brand, and witness firsthand how our services positively impact our clients’ lives. This approach allows them to acclimate to our brand, fostering a genuine desire to grow with us. Our strategy is low pressure with spa openings spaced 12 months apart so that both the franchisee and their team are ready.

On the consumer side, we are equally deliberate in our approach to rolling out new technologies and modalities. Before any new service is introduced across our franchise network, we roll out a rigorous pilot testing program. We recognize that these innovations represent a deep investment for our franchise owners, so we provide comprehensive business case studies and data from our pilot testing phase to market these new modalities to them. By presenting the tangible benefits and potential profitability, we make a compelling case for our multi-unit operators to invest further. This transparent and evidence-based approach garners trust and establishes a solid foundation for long-term partnerships.

Our experience has taught us that while we may aim for multi-unit operators, the most effective method is to initiate the franchisee relationship with a defined development territory and a paced opening schedule for each spa. This organic growth model, coupled with our dedication to innovation and meticulous planning, has proven to be successful in attracting and retaining multi-unit operators who align with our vision and values. In fact, more than 65% of our current growth pipeline is with our existing franchise owners.

In essence, our marketing tools and strategies are not just about attracting new franchise owners; they are about fostering enduring partnerships built on mutual trust, innovation, and the shared goal of providing unparalleled health and wellness experiences to our clients.