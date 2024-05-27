CMO Roundtable with Massage Heights' Chief Marketing Officer, Ashley Schuetz

"How does your brand’s customer experience drive franchisee profits?"

Ashley Schuetz

Chief Marketing Officer

Massage Heights

The value of customer experience is integral to driving franchisee profits and especially important for service-based brands like Massage Heights. Propelling excellent experience stems from your commitment to quality and consistency and equipping franchisees with top-of-the-line service offerings and retail products.

At Massage Heights, our primary focus is to equip franchisees with high-quality services, consistent innovations, elite products, strategic marketing materials, and operational protocols to create an exceptional customer service experience every time. Remaining committed to consistency and excellence drives franchisee profits by developing consumers into loyal members, thus building long-term relationships and connections with our brand. When customers become loyal members, they develop a routine with the brand, increasing both customer retention and lifetime value.

The backbone of Massage Heights’ customer experience is our reputation and customer satisfaction. When you have a satisfied customer, they serve as an ideal brand ambassador as they organically share their experience in the communities you serve by word-of-mouth and online.

Building notoriety and a legacy can be highly beneficial for any brand as consumers will know what to expect when engaging with your business. We are known as a premier wellness retreat and continue to share this message with communities nationwide to both retain existing members and attract new ones, ultimately helping franchisees maintain and grow their profits month to month. A positive reputation within the community also lowers acquisition costs, which is essential as our brand expands into new markets.

Multiple revenue sources can provide a multi-faceted benefit to your business. On one hand, you are providing your franchisees with the opportunity to boost revenue in different avenues. On the other hand, you can provide a wider variety of service and product offerings to your consumers.

Outside of our traditional services, Massage Heights believes it is vital to offer our franchisees additional revenue opportunities. We offer the highest quality retail products to be sold in our retreats. The products we sell are also used in our treatment offerings, allowing consumers to see the products in action and experience them firsthand before purchasing. By providing alternative revenue streams that are compatible with our service offerings, Massage Heights franchisees may have an added boost in their total revenue.

At the core of great customer experience is a well-rounded brand and team that supports its guests throughout the entirety of their experiences. Successful brands know that behind positive customer experience is a company that will innovate and evolve to match the desires of their everyday consumers. With customer satisfaction as the priority, profitability will inevitably follow.

Massage Heights has decades of experience led by pivotal leaders within the industry, all to boost franchisee success. In using our multi-faceted backgrounds and specialties, we can provide the premier experience that boosts brand reputation and, in turn, franchisee profitability.